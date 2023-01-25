13 best CBD oils for 2023: Benefits of CBD for anxiety, sleep, menopause & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

CBD oils, ingestibles, and CBD tea are all hugely popular health trends many are raving about to alleviate aches and pains, as well as calm the mind.

But fear not as CBD is completely natural, and not a harmful drug, which it is often stereotyped to be.

The tincture, which is also known as cannabidiol, can be consumed by adding a few droplets under the tongue, while other CBD oils come as sprays for easier use.

However, there are plenty of other CBD creations, such as gummies, or topical designs so you can massage into the area, or on your temple.

This latest must try has been hailed a welcomed alternative to painkillers, and is fast acting to relieve any aches or soreness, without impacting the gut or internal organs like some strong medication.

However, CBD oil is a low dosage of 1.4mg of CBD per drop, although other brands may vary.

Experts at Holland & Barrett recommend slowly increasing the dosage over time to suit your needs, but be careful not to exceed the maximum daily consumption limit stated on the label of each product.

If you haven’t used a CBD oil before, it’s recommended that you start with a lower potency product and a smaller dose.

We have all the details on what CBD oil actually is, how it works, as well as where to shop, plus a few top-rated recommendations to make your shopping spree a breeze.

What is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is a natural pain relief made from hemp plants, but rest assured CBD oil is legal in the UK and is not to be confused with marijuana.

It works to soothe aches and pains, as well as alleviate stress and anxiety, as the product interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the body for holistic benefits.

CBD oil comes in various strengths, which you can select depending on the severity of your injury.

According to Holland & Barrett "Cannabidiol, is naturally present in hemp plants that are cultivated for nutritional use. It's made by transforming hemp flowers and leaves into a 'paste' and extracting the CBD from it.

"CBD oil is legal and contains very little of the ‘psychoactive’ compound THC. The hemp cultivated for CBD oil will always be high-CBD and low-THC. With THC only present in trace amounts, this allows the users to enjoy CBD without the psychoactive intoxication that THC is associated with."

Best CBD oils for menopause

Love Hemp

For those struggling to sleep, or suffering with aches, this extra strong CBD Oil may help you on your way.

Of course, it is important to double check with a medical professional before use, in case you are on existing medication for the menopause.

Dosage: 10% or 3000mg

Flavour: Peppermint

Love Hemp CBD Oil, £99.99, Boots

Vitabiotics

Vitabiotics is a well-respected supplements brand, which has stood the test of time.

While some may be familiar with the array of vitamins to shop, the label has also created a CBD oil with Vitamin D, so you can boost your mood, support your internal organs and bones with the vital vitamin in this combined creation.

Dosage: 500mg

Vitabiotics Brains CBD Oil 500mg + Vitamin D, £18.75 (Was £37.50), Boots

Healthspan

Healthspan has created a CBD oil specific for night-time use, as it has been combined with chamomile, hops, lavender and lemon balm for a soothing and relaxing formulation.

This is the perfect remedy for those suffering with sleepless nights, and night sweats causing disturbed sleep during the menopause.

Dosage: 2.75% and 260mg

Flavour: Chamomile, hops, lavender and lemon balm

Healthspan Night Time CBD Oil, £19.95, Boots

Best CBD oils for anxiety

Trip

Trip is one of the go-to CBD brands to shop simply everything, whether you are on the hunt for CBD oil, drinks, or bundles to kick off your CBD journey.

Trip has two CBD Oils to shop, a wild mint flavour or orange blossom and chamomile, however, the former sounds perfect for those needing a little zen in their life.

Dosage: 1000mg

Flavour: Wild Mint

Wild Mint CBD Oil, £18, Trip

Holland & Barrett

Holland & Barrett has a vast array of brands to shop online and in store, which span across CBD oils too.

One in particular by Grass & Co has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, with some hailing it a godsend in replace of antidepressants.

Dosage: 500mg

Flavour: Ashwagandha, Chamomile & Mint

Grass & Co. CALM CBD Consumable Oil, £39.49, Holland & Barrett

Cannaray

Cannaray is one CBD brand some may be familiar with, but if not it’s one to have on your radar.

This creation boasts citrus flavours, to give you that positive and uplifting vibe.

Dosage: 1500Mg

Flavour: Citrus

Cannaray CBD Bright Days Oil Drops, £36, Superdrug

Sanctuary Spa

Sanctuary Spa is best known for the self-care bundles, bath sets and other home pampering sets.

But the label also has a selection of CBD oils to shop too, and one in particular, which has caught our attention is the Calming CBD oil, which can be applied to the skin on the pressure points, or in your bath and shower to calm the body and mind.

Flavour: Jasmine, patchouli

Sanctuary Spa Calming CBD Oil, £12.50, Sainsburys

Best CBD oils for beginners

Trip

Not sure where to start on your CBD journey? Trip has you covered, as it has expertly curated the perfect bundle with CBD Oil, as well as CBD drinks in flavours Elderflower Mint, Peach Ginger & Lemon Basil, to see what works best for you.

The bundle is available to shop with CBD measurement of 300mg or 1000mg.

Dosage: 300mg

Flavour: Mixed

CBD Starter Kit, £30, Trip

Kloris

Kloris is one of the leading beauty brands out there, and it has expanded its range to include CBD oil drops.

If you are new to CBD drops, you will be looking for a lower dosage, affordable price tag, as well as a brand you know and trust, so this ticks all the boxes.

Dosage: 5% or 500mg

Flavour: N/A

KLORIS 500mg (5%) CBD Oil Drops, £36, Feel Unique

CBII

CBII has an array of CBD oil options to shop online, with various dosages, as well as sprays, gummies, and everything in between.

If you are apprehensive about using CBD oils for the first time, the lower 2% dosage may ease your mind.

Dosage: 2% or 200mg

CBII 200mg CBD Oil, £35.10, Lookfantastic

SHOP NOW

Best CBD oils for dogs

Billion Pets

CBD and pets may not be two words you’d put together in a sentence, but there are harmless CBD oils and gummies for your dogs and cats to consume if they are anxious, especially when fireworks blast away.

With over 20,000 glowing reviews from shoppers, this is the must buy for your nervous pet.

Dosage: Strong

Billion Pets, £12.95, Amazon

Medipaws

Medipaws’ Dog Calming Hemo Oil is another firm favourite with shoppers, as it has racked up over 3,000 ratings from shoppers.

It is simple to add into your pet’s food, instead of giving orally under the tongue, as that can be quite the challenge.

MediPaws Dog Calming Hemp Oil, £14.99, Amazon

Best CBD for high blood pressure

Manuka Pharmacy

Manuka honey is famous around the globe, and has multiple purposes, whether that is in skincare, or food, but it can also be found in CBD Oils too.

This formulation contains 0% THC, and works to alleviate anxiety, aid sleep, and relax the body and mind.

Dosage: 1000mg

Flavours: Honey

CBD Oil with Manuka Honey, £25, Manuka Pharmacy

NOW SHOP

