Megan Fox makes startling body confession following head-turning bikini photoshoot

Megan Fox has opened up about her body dysmorphia and made a startling admission. The Jennifer's Body actress has a jaw-dropping new photospread in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue and made the revelation to the outlet in the video below.

Despite posing for the outlet in a series of stunning swimsuits, the 37-year-old, at one point one of the most photographed and talked-about women in America, also admits she struggles to love herself.

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," she explained. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think," she added.

Megan - who first revealed she suffered from body dysmorphia and had "a lot of deep insecurities" in an October 2021 interview with British GQ Style - felt nervous for the 2023 photoshoot.

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom of three added. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me.

"What I most want people to know is that I'm a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast."

© Getty Images Megan is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

The Mayo Clinic describes body dysmorphia as, "a mental health condition in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others. But you may feel so embarrassed, ashamed and anxious that you may avoid many social situations."

When Megan spoke about the condition in 2021, she said: "We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves."

She's also previously opened up about how the attention her body gets has impacted her mental health. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Megan highlighted how she came close to her "breaking point" after the success of her movie, Jennifer's Body.

© Getty Images Megan suffers from body dysmorphia

"It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with," she said, "It preceded a breaking point for me."

Megan continued: "I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown. I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

