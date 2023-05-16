The Rookie Feds: Niecy Nash's swimsuit photo got everyone talking - here's why

The 53-year-old has a celebrated career from Reno 9-1-1, to The Claw and now The Rookie: Feds

Niecy Nash was on a mission to love her body when she shared filter-free photos of herself in a swimsuit and managed to make headlines for it.

The Reno 9-1-1 actress took a bold step back in 2019 in a bid to share some body positivity with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Niecy posted several selfies wearing a one-piece and made a confession in the lengthy caption as she apologized to herself for initially being negative about her appearance.

Niecy posed inside her house and wrote: "I APOLOGIZE to myself! I bought a new swimsuit and tried it on, then proceeded to Drag Myself - pointing out every "flaw", every bump, lump, scar, ripple & stretch mark.

"Then u heard my sister's voice @kstew222 in my head say "watch what you say about MY sister"....then I remembered that my body will hear everything my mind thinks about it.... then I thought about my dear sister friend @daniebb3 and how she celebrates her chocolatey thickness ( she's so fine!)...then I changed my conversation with myself.

"These hips caught two husbands (and a few boo’s), my thighs touch but I gained weight having good food with great people."Niecy - who is a mom to Dia La Ren, 23, Donielle, 27, and Dominic, 30, continued: "I see my c-section scar peeking out ( thank you @thekatvond for putting a tattoo over it) but it's a reminder that I brought 3 beautiful children into the world.

"My mom always said "They don't teach "Kind" in school, you gotta learn that on your own". Loving your body can be a rollercoaster ride ESPECIALLY WITHOUT A FILTER! but...With all that said I purpose to be kinder to myself today then I was yesterday.... tomorrow I'm gonna try to keep it going 'I love you Niecy'."

The Rookie: Feds star was applauded for her transparency and fans inundated her with praise. "Blessed and beautiful," wrote one, while another added: "You got my utmost respect, a cutie with beauty and booty."

Niecy shares her children with her ex-husband of 13 years, Don Nash. The pair divorced in 2007 and in 2010, she became engaged to Jay Tucker.

Niecy was married to Jay from 2011 to 2019, when they announced their pending divorce, which was finalized in March 2020. She is now married to DJ Jessica Betts and admits that daughter Dia opened her eyes to the many ways people identify on the spectrum of sexuality.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall's show, the mom-of-three said: "My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?'"

Niecy then left the audience in hysterics as she quipped that she identified as "Black and your mama. And [Dia] was like, 'No, you gotta know, Mom.'

"She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning," she said. "I was like, 'Girl, I'm more confused now than I was before this. I don't know.

"If I have to coin it in the moment, I would say I'm Jess-sexual. I've never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. So I don't know. But right now I know I'm happy, I said, 'Write that down.'"

See more photos of Niecy her children and her wife Jessica below.

