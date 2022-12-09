Why Simon Cowell looks so different - and it's not what you think Simon has never looked better

Simon Cowell's fans were wowed by his eternally youthful appearance last week, but the secret to his fresh-faced look isn't what you'd imagine.

Fans wondered whether the Britain's Got Talent star had had cosmetic work done to achieve his glowing, youthful appearance, but a report by the Daily Mail suggests the reason for Simon's new look is actually down to his partner, Lauren Silverman.

"Lauren encouraged him to adopt better eating habits," Simon's friend, talent agent Jonathan Shalit, told the paper.

Simon's young son, Eric, is also motivation for the TV star, with Jonathan explaining: "Simon is a brilliant father who is keen to see his son grow up."

Simon spoke about Eric, eight, being his catalyst for change during a chat with TV host Ellen DeGeneres.

Lauren Silverman is responsible for Simon Cowell's health overhaul

"I went to see this doctor in London and we did some tests, and then a month later he said 'you have the worst diet I've ever met from any patient'," The X Factor star previously told Ellen.

Simon, who is a regular smoker and drinker, recalled asking his doctor what he needed to give up in order to improve his health.

Simon's son Eric inspired him to become healthier

"It's pretty much all the things I loved that I can't now eat. So no dairy, no sugar, no bread, no gluten, no red meat," he said.

"I've gotta be honest with you, it was easier than I thought. And part of the reason I did it was because Eric is five this year so I realised that if I didn't sort myself out physically I wouldn't be able to catch up with him."

