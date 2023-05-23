Eva Longoria, 48, turns heads in plunging gold gown after sharing her age-defying secrets to incredible physique

Eva Longoria, Hollywood's eternally youthful starlet, wowed onlookers as she flaunted her incredible physique in a dazzling, curve-hugging gown at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 48-year-old actress was attending the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party alongside supermodels Stella Maxwell and Irina Shayk.

Stunning in a glitter-encrusted number, the CNN food host elegantly swept her brunette locks into a high ponytail, drawing attention to her dazzling outfit.

The dress, accentuating her incredible curves, shone as brilliantly as the star herself before pooling around her feet in a display of ageless elegance.

Complementing her vibrant ensemble, the 'Desperate Housewives' star's makeup was a flawless blend of classic black eyeliner and a subtle nude lip.

Yet, despite her stunning appearance, Eva has previously revealed her plan to ramp up her workout routine.

In the past she shared a pre-dawn video en route to the gym, highlighting her determination, saying, "I'm back at the gym."

Eva further shared her pre-Oscar preparations, stating: "We have a month to get it done, it's a month until the Oscars."

Collaborating with her trainer, Julia Brown, Eva's workout emphasizes weight training exercises, geared towards maintaining her well-toned muscles.

She has frequently expressed her fondness for this fitness regime. In a 2018 interview with People, she affirmed: "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

© Photo: Instagram Eva has a stunning body

Another of Eva's trainers, Grant Roberts, affirmed her commitment to weight training. Responding to a fan's query about Longoria's cardio routines, Grant said: "Some, but Eva looks the way she does because of weight training."

The fitness enthusiast also resorts to advanced treatments like InMode Morpheus8 Body and InMode EvolveX Transform to keep her physique toned.

© Photo: Getty Images Eva is known for her red carpet glamour

These treatments, for which Eva has become an ambassador, aid in tightening lax skin and remodelling the skin's tone.

Reflecting on the procedures, she shared: "I live an active lifestyle and take the absolute best care of my body, however, following the birth of my son, I noticed physical changes that I couldn't address through my regular routine and diet."

Eva is very sporty

She added: "I turned to [the treatments] to address those concerns and I love the results."

The EvolveX Transform treatment works to transform skin, manage fat, and tone muscles, while the Morpheus8 Body combines microneedling and radiofrequency to stimulate subdermal remodelling.

© Instagram Eva Longoria stuns in white swimsuit

The latter targets the deeper skin layers to boost collagen production, resulting in more toned, tight-looking skin.

