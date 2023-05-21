Carol Vorderman showcases incredible fitness in skintight workout outfit

The TV and radio presenter enjoys staying fit and taking care of her health

Carol Vorderman works hard in the gym, and she proved it once again on Sunday with her latest Instagram post. The presenter took to social media to showcase her latest workout, modelling another figure-flattering fit as she did so.

The super-glam 62-year-old wore skintight black leggings with a matching top for her gym visit, keeping her beautiful blonde tresses loosely tied back.

In a short clip, Carol could be seen working out with weights as well as on the floor, and she then went on to post some videos from a sunny café close to her Bristol home.

The star captioned the post: "Sunday Bristol style with yours truly. 5am sitting listening to the birds outside. 6am carried on working on a synopsis for a book I'm writing..."

"9am off to the gym at @the.gymset for a sesh. Oooffffff…"

"I love Clifton Bristol. It's alive with students and chilled people hanging out doing their thing. So much busier nowadays than when we moved here 16 years ago but just as beautiful. "Got my coffee from @annacakecouture. Resisted the cakes and macarons....ha.

"Time to get back to that book… I am the luckiest woman alive you know....I really am....love this thing called life in all its light and fire [red heart emojis]."

Her fans adored her update, with one commenting: "You are an inspiration, you look great, as does the place you're in," and another agreeing; "Living life to the full Carol, an inspiration to us all."

The star loves to keep fit and aims to stay as healthy as possible. Last week, she also hit the gym, as she posed for some gorgeous selfies after what she termed a "serious" workout.

The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted one shot of herself beaming, with exercise equipment just visible in the background.

Carol wore a skintight hot pink cropped top with long sleeves, which she teamed with figure-hugging black leggings. Keeping her makeup natural, the mum-of-two's locks flowed loosely past her shoulders.

In another image, some of Carol's hair fell over her face as she smiled for the camera while a third showed her looking a little trepidatious, which she captioned: "Serious @thegymset sesh this morning".

She'll no doubt be in phenomenal shape for the summer, when she will likely make the most of the sun in her usual range of fabulous bikinis.

Earlier this week, the former Countdown co-host shared an image of herself smiling as she raised a mug and looked into the camera, wearing a dark green push-up bikini and with her hair styled into loose waves.

The throwback image dates back to 2010, when the maths whiz's friend took a photo of Carol to the International Space Station so she could "sunbathe in space".

The glamorous 62-year-old wrote: "In 2010 a friend of mine from NASA was so kind on his trip to the International Space Station and took up a few trinkets for my family including this photo of me. He took a photo of the photo in the ISS with earth behind and I treasure it. It means 'I've sunbathed in space'. Ha."

