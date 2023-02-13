Eva Longoria, 47, shows off amazing figure in tiny cut-out swimsuit The Desperate Housewives star is working hard on her body at the moment

Eva Longoria has one of the most toned bodies in Hollywood, regularly showing off the results of her workouts in swimsuit photos – and her most recent poolside snap is potentially her best yet.

Posing beside a twinkling pool in Marbella, Eva, 47, posed in a barely-there striped swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-out sides, captioning the sizzling photo: "Anyone ready for summer?"

WATCH: Eva Longoria shares her home workout essential for toned abs

Loading the player...

The actress' fans and friends could barely contain themselves in the comments section, with endless flame emojis filling the chat box and comments reading: "Love how wonderful you look here!" and: "Another stunning poolside shot."

Despite looking incredible, Eva shared that she is stepping up her gym routine. She posted a video at 6am on Monday morning, walking to the gym in the pitch black with owls hooting in the background as she said: "I'm back at the gym," before revealing her trainer was waiting for her.

Eva Longoria looked incredible in her swimsuit

Eva shared that she's working hard on her body ahead of the Oscars, saying: "We have a month to get it done, it's a month until the Oscars."

Eva's trainer, Julia Brown, concentrates on weight training exercises, which will help Eva maintain her seriously sculpted muscles, with the actress sharing videos of herself performing weighted Russian twists as well as skipping rope exercises.

Eva Longoria mixes weights and cardio

Eva has spoken of her love of weight training in the past. In 2018, she told People: "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

Another of Eva's trainers, Grant Roberts, spoke of the star's commitment to weight too. After posting a video of Eva training, a fan asked, "How much cardio does Eva do?", Grant replied: "Some, but Eva looks the way she does because of weight training."

Eva Longoria wore a matching set of activewear for her workout

As well as working hard in the gym, Eva, 47, shared that she undergoes InMode Morpheus8 Body treatments, and InMode EvolveX Transform to maintain her toned physique.

RELATED: Jane Fonda reveals surprising workout secrets

The former tightens lax skin, while the latter remodels and tones the skin. Speaking on the procedures, which Eva loves so much she has become an ambassador, the star said: "I live an active lifestyle and take the absolute best care of my body, however, following the birth of my son, I noticed physical changes that I couldn't address through my regular routine and diet."

Eva Longoria has body toning treatments to help maintain her figure

Eva continued: "I turned to [the treatments] to address those concerns and I love the results."

READ: Victoria Beckham's £3.50 morning ritual people swear by for weight loss

EvolveX Transform is a total body treatment used to transform skin, treat fat, and tone muscles, while Morpheus8 Body uses microneedling and radiofrequency to stimulate subdermal remodelling, targeting the deeper layers of the skin to boost collagen production, resulting in more toned, tight looking skin.

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.