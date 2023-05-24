Jill Biden's secret to super-slim figure at 71

US President Joe Biden's wife Jill has an incredible figure – and we know exactly how she maintains it.

The 71-year-old is a big fan of fitness studio Soul Cycle, which sees attendees spend up to an hour sweating it out on a stationary bike – and she often ropes political friends in too.

After attending King Charles' coronation in London, Jill took a class with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthu, and while in her home city of Washington D.C, Jill is often joined by Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, 58.

© Getty Jill Biden and Akshata Murty went to a spin class together

Soul Cycle is known for ultra-upbeat classes, often with fun themes, and Jill and Doug were spotted attending a Harry Styles Vs. Lizzo-themed session.

An attendee at the class confirmed that the 71-year-old worked as hard as all the twenty-something riders in the class, hitting every sweat-induing move, no matter how challenging, with the sessions seeing attendees perform push-ups, sprints and weights sessions.

© Getty Jill Biden works on her toned arms in spin classes

While Jill clearly loves a group exercise class, if she wanted to work out at home there is an exercise room in the White House, where she lives with Joe Biden. The White House gym was converted in the 90s, before this, the room was a guest room and a sitting room.

SEE: Jill Biden's $1.2million White House transformation with husband Joe revealed

Is Jill Biden healthy?

The First Lady certainly looks after herself, though the White House shared she underwent surgery in January 2023.

An outpatient procedure, the surgery took care of removing three skin lesions, two of which were discovered to be cancerous.

© Getty Jill Biden loves spinning classes

Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, the White House physician, said the first lady was "in good spirits" following the surgery.

He explained in a statement that the tissue, taken from both the left side of her chest and above her right eye, was tested and determined to be basal cell carcinoma, which is both a common and relatively unaggressive form of skin cancer that cannot spread or metastasize.

SEE: Joe and Jill Biden’s home has incredible features - White House rooms, history revealed

All cancerous tissue was removed, though the third lesion, removed from her left eyelid, was "sent for standard microscopic examination," results of which have yet to be determined. Still, her doctor maintained: "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells."

© Getty Jill Biden has a gym inside the White House

Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady's Press Secretary and Special Assistant to the President, shared a photo from the White House physician's official report on Twitter, which read: "Today, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, First Lady Jill Biden underwent her scheduled outpatient procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye."

He added: "We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed," further detailing that: "As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well. She will return to the White House later today."

© Getty Jill Biden follows a healthy diet

He added: "We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed," further detailing that: "As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well. She will return to the White House later today."

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Pathway to Happiness for your ultimate guide on how to be happier