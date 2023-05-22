Doria Ragland, 66, wows with youthful appearance – here's how she stays forever young

Meghan Markle's mother looked radiant at the Women of Vision gala in New York

While Meghan Markle stole the show at the Women of Vision gala in New York last week thanks to her glittering gold dress, many royal watchers were equally wowed by her mother, Doria Ragland.

Doria, 66, joined Meghan and Prince Harry for the occasion, dressed in a fitted Armani shift dress complete with billowing sheer sleeves and a sophisticated deep-V neckline. It wasn't her chic ensemble that enchanted fans though.

Social media users were captivated by how youthful Doria looked, with praise flooding in. "Doria looks so young and beautiful," one wrote, while another added: "Doria is beautiful and Meghan will age just as well."

© Getty Doria Ragland looked sleek in her black dress

A third agreed: "Doria is beautiful and looks young," while a fourth wrote: "Doria looks really nice."

The 66-year-old is notoriously private, so it's not known if she follows a strict wellness regime like Meghan, but she is a dedicated yogi, and even worked as a teacher, so it's likely yoga helps her maintain her young looks.

Does yoga help keep you young?

"If you're older and want a gentle exercise to help you feel young, then yoga is a good choice to get the body moving and enhance energy," confirms David Wiener, training specialist at Freeletics.

© Getty Doria Ragland has smooth, glowy skin and a toned figure

"Yoga is well-known for its soothing and energy-boosting benefits which come from slow, controlled movement and rhythmic breathing. Gentle bending movements such as upward dog, bridge and extended mountain help open your spine and loosen tightened chest muscles.

"This in turn encourages deep breathing and open postures, which improve your physical energy and mental alertness."

© Getty Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland in 2015

David explains that the increased mobility that yoga provides could help Doria to feel young too.

"Yoga helps with increased mobility, strength, balance and sleep - as well as reduced risk of falling over and overall cognitive decline."

© Getty Doria, Meghan and Harry attended an event in New York together

Does yoga keep skin looking young?

Doria's skin looks glowing and plump, and David confirms yoga can help with this too.

"Yoga can help regulate your blood circulation, which can help to keep your skin healthy, and reduce the risk of wrinkles," he explains.

Perhaps it's time to roll out the yoga mat again…

