Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty's £288 per month ritual: revealed

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty always looks beautifully put together, with flawless outfits every time she steps out, and it turns out she works hard to look after her physique.

Following King Charles' coronation, Akshata was spotted attending a spin class at Soul Cycle with Joe Biden's wife, Jill Biden.

The political duo visited Soul Cycle's Notting Hill studio for their 9:30 AM hour-long soul survivor class taught by Abbey Ashley, an instructor known to play Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift in her sessions.

First Lady Jill Biden and Akshata Murty went to Soul Cycle after King Charles' coronation

Soul Cycle sessions see attendees perform push-ups, sprints and weights sessions, toning the whole body, with the classes often offering run themes – Jill and Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff attended a Lizzo Vs Harry Styles class, for example.

Akshata, 43, reportedly often visits with Rishi too, who is known to be a fan of spinning at the boutique studio. Classes at Soul Cycle cost £24, and people tend to do three classes a week, totting up to £288 per month spent on her hobby.

While it seems steep, money isn't much of an issue, as the PM's wife is reportedly worth £200 million, and is a billionaire heiress , so a few hundred pounds per month spent on exercise likely doesn't dent her bank account too much.

Akshata and Rishi are one of the UK's wealthiest couples

Where do Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty live?

The family spend most of their time in London due to Rishi's governmental work, and they own a traditional five-bedroom townhouse in the capital.

On weekends, they retreat to their sprawling manor house in North Yorkshire and they also own a property in Santa Monica, California and a flat in central London.

Akshata and Rishi share several homes

Their grand weekend home is located within the village of Kirby Sigston, which is near to Northallerton. It is believed to be set on a 12-acre plot of land, so it is likely that it boasts incredible panoramic views for the family to enjoy.

What is Akshata Murty's job?

An accomplished academic (she undertook an MBA at Stanford University) Akshata is a fashion lover at heart. She abandoned a career in finance and marketing to launch her eponymous clothing label Akshata back in 2011.

Akshata is a big fashion fan

She developed the business plan for Akshata while earning her MBA, and the now defunct brand discovered artists in remote villages in India and Akshata worked with them and their designs to create her own clothing.

Akshata had her own fashion label

Akshata is now a shareholder in various businesses, including Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria and Catamaran Ventures UK, while holding a 0.93% stake in her father's software company.

