Ryan Reynolds' intense body transformation secrets revealed after Blake Lively's thirst trap photo

The Deadpool star and wife Blake balance their fitness regimens with being parents of four

Ryan Reynolds may be a certified Hollywood funny man, but he's definitely also one of the industry's biggest heartthrobs, thanks in no small part to his enviable physique.

His wife of over a decade, Blake Lively, made that perfectly clear last week when she posted a smoldering snapshot of her 46-year-old husband out and about in New York.

© Instagram Blake shared an image of her husband Ryan showcasing his biceps

"Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York," quipped the actor, charmingly sporting a white tank and khakis in one of the city's many parks.

The 35-year-old Gossip Girl star posted the snap on her Instagram Stories with a series of spicy emojis as his bulging biceps in the tank stole the show.

It's Ryan's personal trainer, celebrity fitness coach and entrepreneur Don Saladino, who is to thank, and the 46-year-old trainer spoke to GQ for a detailed breakdown of Ryan's regimen.

© Getty Images Don Saladino is Ryan's personal trainer

He revealed that it was, in fact, actor and the Deadpool star's "rival," Hugh Jackman, who introduced the pair 14 years ago.

"We just hit it off, we had very similar fitness goals and a similar fitness outlook," Don said of the first time he and Ryan met. "We even had similar body types!"

He stated that the actor's priority was on retaining a general level of fitness throughout the process of filming for the upcoming third Deadpool movie rather than just being in pristine shape for specific scenes.

Don stated that Ryan was "almost trying to become that person. To do that, you have to take ownership over the process; putting in those hours in the gym wherever we can, putting that time into the nutrition."

He provided some insight into their relationship as well, saying that when the time for their workout was nigh, there was no space for pleasantries as it was all about putting in the work.

"It's business," Don told the outlet. "He's coming in and it's business. We've known each other for 14 years so I'm not worried about entertaining him, and he's not worried. We're like family.

© Instagram The dad-of-four has maintained peak physical form for his Marvel outings

"So it's just like, 'Alright, man, how you feel today? Great, what's going on?' And we put our head down and we get it done.

"When he comes in here, we're here to train, we're there to feel good. I'm there to get him in and out and be able to attack his day. We get out and go about our day, and then we rinse and repeat."

Alongside a detailed breakdown of his workout, which involved a nine-week transformation training program, Don explained how Ryan's warm-ups in particular would be modified when he was on the road or spending time with his family of four children with Blake.

"We're having him doing a lot of walking," he said. "And then when we get home, and we're feeling a bit energetic, we could throw in a little bit more high intense bursts, you know, keeping his cardiovascular a bit shorter, maybe like five to ten minutes."

Ryan and Hugh even got into a bit of a competitive streak on social media when it came to flaunting the results of their workouts.

© Instagram Hugh got into a fitness face-off with his Deadpool co-star

The two are getting back into peak physical fitness as they film for Deadpool 3, which will see the wise-cracking Marvel anti-hero meet another beloved Marvel anti-hero, Wolverine. The film is set to release in theaters on November 8, 2024.

