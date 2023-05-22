Ryan Reynolds' unrecognizable appearance leaves fans open mouthed - wait until you see his hair!

Ryan Reynolds isn't one to take himself too seriously and often shares fun posts on social media to engage with his fans.

The Deadpool actor previously left his followers doing a double take after sharing a photo of himself as a teenager. He joked in the caption that he "used to style his hair with a blowtorch" - highlighting his floppy blond tresses.

Ryan also rocked a middle parting, and was dressed in a navy and white polo shirt styled with a white T-shirt underneath. Comments included: "This is you? Wow!" and "This looks nothing like you!!" Another fan wrote: "Words can't explain."

Other fans compared Ryan's appearance to the character Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell. "So...is this really not a photo of Zack Morris from Saved By The Bell with your face photoshopped in?" remarked one follower.

Ryan went on to become an A-list actor, and more recently a co-owner of a football club, Wrexham AFC, who have been going from strength to strength ever since.

The star and Blake Lively have a busy - and very happy - family life too, having welcomed their fourth child earlier this year.

Giving an insight into life with his growing brood, Ryan told ET Canada: "You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump. Three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it's just from what I've observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it."

The celebrity couple are also parents to eight-year-old daughters James, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty. The gender and name of their fourth child has not been announced as of yet.

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds today

They made their first public appearance as a family-of-six at the end of March, when they went to visit the grounds of Wrexham AFC, the team that Ryan co-owns. This was the first time that the celebrity couple had introduced their newborn baby to the public too.

The pair took it in turns to hold their baby - whose name and gender is yet to be revealed - while their daughters posed in front of their famous parents.

The family stick together wherever Ryan and Blake's jobs take them too. The actress is currently filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us.

© Noam Galai Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doting parents to four children

It is Blake’s first role in three years as she steps into the shoes of the main character and hopeless romantic Lily Bloom, who is torn between her new love and the return of an old flame.

While returning to work is a big change for any family, the A-list couple have already mastered juggling their busy acting schedules and having kids in recent years. Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: “Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds with Blake Lively and their children at Wrexham AFC

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughter James

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their daughters in 2016

© Getty Blake Lively filming with Brandon Sklenar on set of It Ends With Us

© Taylor Hill Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala 2022

