Ryan Reynolds talks 'family plans' and makes surprising confession about Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is a brave man! The Deadpool actor and his wife, Blake Lively, are raising four daughters together but when talking about his "ride or die" the Gossip Girl star missed out.

In his latest ad for Mint Mobile, Ryan discussed how the family plan works and it led to him talking about the most important person in his life.

And if you want to know who that special someone is, you'll have to watch the video below.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds reveals his 'ride or die' - and it's not wife Blake Lively

The duo, who wed in 2012, are proud parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three, and a fourth child whose name they've kept under wraps since welcoming earlier this year.

MORE: Blake Lively opens doors into immaculate family home for defiant reason

LOOK: Blake Lively showcases her trim physique just three months after giving birth to her fourth child

Amid their bustling household, the couple manages to maintain a lively presence on social media, often sharing their support for one another and partaking in affectionate ribbing.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan are couples goals

Known for her role in A Simple Favor, Blake isn't shy about teasing her husband, be it over his amateur motorbike skills or his flex-worthy, turtle-rescue heroics.

MORE: Did you see Blake Lively's magical dress transformation?

RELATED: Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak is a Chanel girl now, and tells us "fragrance is a form of self-care"

"Are we supposed to believe this isn't a post about your fine ass arms?" she cheekily commented on a recent Instagram post where Ryan shared an image of a turtle hiding under his car.

© Getty Blake and Ryan have mastered juggling their acting careers with being parents

In the midst of this rescue mission, the actor's muscular arms were hard to miss, a fact Blake cheekily highlighted in her Instagram stories, even adding a 'whipped cream and cherry' GIF for effect.

But her playful banter isn't confined to her husband's fitness regimen. When Ryan, the co-founder of Mint Mobile, produced a music video for his friend Rob McElhenney — co-owner of the Wrexham A.F.C. soccer team — in April 2023, Blake showcased a hint of envy. “Wow. That’s a lot of effort you put into this,” she teased on Instagram, adding a side-eye emoji and eagerly looking forward to her celebration on August 25th.

© Getty Images The couple now have four children together

In response, Ryan joked: “A birthday card might’ve been easier.”

The couple's playful exchanges flow both ways. The Just Friends actor has had his share of lighthearted digs, ribbing his wife for closing her eyes in photos, supernatural infidelity, and even for unfollowing him on Instagram.

© Getty Blake and Ryan spotted in Wales cheering on Wrexham

On a recent episode of the Fearless in Devotion podcast, Ryan hilariously complained about Wrexham AFC player Ollie Palmer's habit of walking shirtless around Blake.

"Every time we’ve come as a family and stuff, we’ll walk down to the locker room, and Ollie’s the first guy that walks out of that dressing room completely shirtless to have a conversation with my wife," the Deadpool actor laughingly revealed, "I’m always like, ‘Ollie, put a shirt on and come back out like a gentleman.’"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.