Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively heartbroken after 'enormous loss' – fans send support

Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to one of "the bravest and kindest" people he's ever met following his sudden death at age 45.

The Deadpool star, 46, is mourning the loss of Wrexham fan, Jay Fear, who was diagnosed with appendix cancer in January. Ryan met Jay last month after the charity Bucket List Wishes helped arrange a meeting between the pair ahead of Wrexham's victory against Boreham Wood, which saw the team promoted to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ryan sent a message of condolence on behalf of himself and his wife, Blake Lively, alongside photos of him, Jay, and his family. "RIP Jay Fear. One of the bravest, kindest and most generous people I've ever met," Ryan captioned a photo of him with his arm around Jay.

© Instagram Jay died from appendix cancer in May 2023

"Deb, Sam and Jess, thank you for sharing your dad with me. I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss. Sending you all our love from my family, Wrexham and beyond. I loved every second I spent with Jay."

He shared the same photos on his grid, alongside the caption: "So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn't have much of it left. The fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I'll never take for granted and never forget. This man lived. Sending all my love, respect and condolences to Deb, Jess and Sam."

© Instagram Ryan with Jay (C) and his family at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium in April

Jay was ecstatic to meet his "idol" in April and was presented with a glove from Deadpool. Ryan also arranged for him to visit the set of the third movie during filming, although Jay sadly died before he had the chance to.

Ryan admitted that he was "choked up" after meeting Jay, saying at the time: "It was amazing to meet Jay. I wonder if I'd have the same unwavering joy if our roles were reversed. He is an exceptional person, and his family is wonderful. I got a little choked up talking to him and feeling how much his kids and wife are going to miss him."

© Disney+ UK on Twitter Jay was at the game that saw Wrexham promoted to the Football League

Jay said: "They always say you should never meet your idol and this guy is definitely an exception to that." Speaking of his invite to Pinewood Studios, Jay added: "I really hope I'm going to be about to get to see Deadpool 3 when it comes out. He went 'Well, we're filming in six weeks so why don't we get you guys up to London. Yeah, let's make that happen' I was like.... 'please'."

Ryan's followers were touched by his message and also sent condolences to Jay and his family. One replied: "I'm sure you made him happy, like Wrexham did. Sending deepest condolences to his family and friends."

© Getty Images Blake has been to support Ryan at Wrexham games

A second said: "He was an amazing man and you helped them all make some amazing memories. I know the family and they were so grateful for all your support. Thank you."



A third added: "My sincerest condolences to his family. Glad that he and his family got to meet you. It was a great comfort and solace to him and his family. Thank you once again for taking the time to meet Mr. Fear and his family. It meant a great deal."

