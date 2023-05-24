Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make official announcement - and fans love it

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have proved they're the ultimate power couple once more. On Wednesday, the former Gossip Girl officially revealed the new training tops for Wrexham AFC sponsored by her drink company Betty Buzz.

Alongside a fun video which can be seen below, she wrote: "New league, new look. @BettyBuzz x @wrexham_afc @wrexhamafcwomen Official Training Kit Sponsor."

Blake could be heard explaining that she wanted to create something "bold" for the pitch as she ran through a series of sketches with dynamic-looking kits.

Blake Lively shared her artistic vision for the Wrexham football kit

The clip ended with the final look, complete with the Betty Buzz logo. Fans loved it and commented: "Super cool," and, "Looks FABLAS as we say in Wales".

Her latest show of support for Ryan and his soccer team comes amid a big change for the family-of-six. Only three months after welcoming their fourth child, Blake got back to work on a movie.

With no sign of slowing down, the mom-of-four was spotted filming the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us.

Blake and Ryan spotted in Wales cheering on Wrexham

It is Blake's first role in three years as she steps into the shoes of the main character and hopeless romantic Lily Bloom, who is torn between her new love and the return of an old flame.

While returning to work is a big change for any family, the A-list couple have already mastered juggling their busy acting schedules and having kids - James, eight, Inez, six, Betty, three and their newborn - in recent years.

Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

Blake and daughter James

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

Recently, there was speculation that the A-list couple had bought a $1.5million house in the Welsh village of Marford - just five miles from Wrexham.

Ryan part owns Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney

However, the Hollywood actor denied the report but he didn't rule out moving to Wales in the future with his family. Ryan told the Fearless in Devotion podcast: "I've got four kids here in New York. There was an article that said I’d bought a home over there but that was not accurate at all. We love it but to move our entire families over there, that would be a real act of superior black belt manipulation on my part.

"I can pull off a few things but I don't think I could pull that off. Both my wife and I love coming over, though. We also love going to California but we don’t live there, so you know, maybe one day - who knows?"

