Faith Hill, 55, looks phenomenal in tiny swimsuit during beach trip with lookalike daughter

Faith Hill was feeling all the love on Mother's Day as her three daughters celebrated her. The country star, 55, is a doting mom to daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, and her youngest shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to mark the day, featuring footage of Faith on the beach.

The singer looked incredible wearing a patterned swimsuit as she sat on the rocks by the ocean, collecting shells. "Happy Mother's Day shell queen, love you," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love this!" while another wrote: "Simple pleasures in life." A third added: "Faith is so amazing!"

The footage looked to have been taken during a mother-daughter trip to the beach. Audrey is incredibly close to her famous mom - and enjoys spending as much time with her as possible, especially now she's flown the nest.

Back in September, Audrey moved out of the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, to attend college in New York City. She was the last of Faith and Tim McGraw's children to do so, making them empty nesters.

At the time, Tim opened up about the big change to his family unit in an interview with People. He told the publication: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© Gabe Ginsberg Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share three grown-up daughters

Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too. He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says."

He also opened up about his children's close bond. "Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

The family have a lot of fun together too, with Faith recently sharing never-before-seen footage of them enjoying a themed dinner party together at their home in Nashville.

The video was shared to mark Gracie's 26th birthday, and showed the siblings all dressed in period drama costumes as they took on the roles of characters in The Great - the family's favorite movie.

© Getty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married since the nineties

While Gracie enthusiastically started throwing cake around during the dinner, Audrey - who was wearing her mom's red gown that was previously worn at the CMAs in 2017, made sure to stay well away from her older sibling.

© Photo: Getty Images The celebrity couple with youngest daughter Audrey

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

