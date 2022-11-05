Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie undergoes tear inducing workout The daughter of the country music stars was put through her paces

Gracie McGraw isn't afraid of hard work and determination, especially when it comes to her workouts.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal she'd just endured an incredibly tough exercise class, and was feeling the burn.

Gracie shared her pride and joy for her friend who conducted the session and wrote a gushing post thanking her.

Could not be prouder of this woman if I tried," she wrote. "@hoffhil you are magnificent, radiant, and constantly inspiring me to be my greatest self."

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill then admitted she was overcome with emotion. "Seeing your hard work come to fruition with the newly launched SOTO app and a full class to celebrate today fully brought me to tears," Gracie added: "I swear I wasn’t crying because of how hard the workout was!! @sotomethod gang rise up.

"Also can we just see how hot @wesaderhold and @hoffhil look after working out, they are glowing…….while I literally look like I just woke up."

She added photos of herself in a crop top and leggings alongside her friends and included a few images and video from the class.

Gracie's fans love how candid she is with her social media posts and thanked her earlier this year when she shared her struggles with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear, Gracie wrote a lengthy message which read: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

Gracie is a performer like her parents

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.

"I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

