Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie looks unreal in pool photo as she remarks on weight loss transformation

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie, 26, has become a star in her own right thanks to her up-and-coming Broadway career. As a result, the talented singer has obtained a loyal following on social media, who enjoy seeing her life updates.

Most recently, Gracie took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of herself posing in a pool wearing a black dress and heels while sitting in an inflatable swan chair, as she documented her day at a friend's wedding party.

What's more, in the comments, the singer opened up about her weight loss journey after a follower asked her if she had undergone surgery.

The comment read: "You look amazing!! Why not just own up to weight loss surgery??? Nothing to be ashamed of, be an example of how it can change your life!! It changed mine!!!"

Gracie then replied to set the record straight, explaining: "Hi! definitely did not get weight loss surgery. I have been very open about my journey. Not hiding anything!!"

Gracie has been documenting her lifestyle changes on social media, including sharing photos of her working out. The 26-year-old has had a lot to celebrate in the last few weeks too, having recently marked her birthday - which happened to be a day after her successful Broadway stint in a two-day show, Broadway Sings Queen.

She has appeared in several shows over the past 12 months and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media. Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson.

Gracie isn't the only McGraw sister living in New York City either. Last year, her youngest sister Audrey McGraw, 21, moved to the Big Apple too so that she could pursue her studies there.

The siblings often meet up and live near each other, while their middle sister Maggie, 25, regularly comes to visit them, as do their parents - who have stayed in the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, where the three sisters were raised.

Gracie McGraw recently turned 26 and celebrated in style

The McGraws are incredibly close and Faith recently showed just how much fun they have when they get together after sharing footage from a family dinner over the holiday period.

The family were seen sitting around the dining table all dressed up in period costumes, replicating characters from The Great.

Gracie McGraw with her famous parents

It was a big change for doting parents Tim and Faith when their youngest, Audrey, flew the nest. At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© Instagram Tim McGraw recently shared a cute photo of Gracie as a toddler

© Photo: Instagram Gracie McGraw has been documenting her weight loss transformation on social media

© Photo: Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with all three of their daughters

