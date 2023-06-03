Faith Hill's daughter's legs are endless as she shows off cheeky tattoo in new photos

Broadway singer Gracie - who is the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill - appeared to have a secret inking

Who knew! Gracie McGraw looked to be having a riot on Friday when she shared photos from a fun night on the town with friends - and showed off a tattoo we didn't know she had.

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill wore a tiny pair of white shorts and a shirt as she giggled on a bed with some pals.

She put her long legs on display and in the process gave fans a glimpse of an inking at the top of her thigh.

It wasn't clear from the photos what the tattoo is, but it's not her first. Gracie has several others, including a cowboy boot and some pretty designs on her left forearm which she got in 2021.

At the time, she took to social media to show it off and explained that it was dedicated to her country music star parents. “T & F for T & F. Iris for Tennessee. Magnolia for Louisiana and Mississippi. Boot cuz YEEHAW," she wrote.

The talented Broadway singer loves switching up her look and recently dyed her platinum blonde bob. Her light locks were replaced with chocolate brown hues and fans loved it.

The 26-year-old is loving life in New York, and regularly shares glimpses inside her palatial apartment which she moved into last year.

© Instagram Gracie looks fabulous with her newly dyed hair

While it was a big change moving from Nashville to New York in 2021, Gracie now has her younger sister, Audrey, close by. The 21-year-old model moved to the city in 2022.

Their middle sister, Maggie lives elsewhere but regularly comes to the Big Apple to visit both of her siblings.

With all three of their children now living away from home, it was a big change for Faith and Tim. "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves,"

© Instagram Gracie has an edgy sense of style

Tim told People at the time. Opening up about their strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Photo: Instagram Tim and Faith are doting parents to three daughters

Gracie recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and Tim took the opportunity to tell her how proud he was of her. "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie," he wrote on Instagram alongside some throwback photos of his oldest child. "You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is," he wrote.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 Faith and Tim have been married since 1996

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

