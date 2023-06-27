Steph McGovern flooded with support as she's tears up over 'personal loss' during mammogram procedure

Steph McGovern was applauded by viewers for undergoing a mammogram – something which she recorded for her show, Steph's Packed Lunch.

During the segment, the 41-year-old became emotional as she reflected on losing a loved one from breast cancer. "I feel a bit emotional because I lost someone to breast cancer," she said whilst her voice trembled.

WATCH: Steph McGovern is reduced to tears over personal loss during mammogram

"I should say as well, the tears in my eyes are not because this is in any way painful, it's really not, it's the magnitude of it all, you’re saving lives by doing this," she later said. "I mean, it is uncomfortable, but that is not painful at all, honestly, it's like someone just squeezing you."

Anxiety and embarrassment are some of the main reasons that happen to prevent women from going for their breast screening. Steph explained: "This technology is so important for saving lives and actually the reality is you come in, you'll meet someone lovely at reception, you get a nice private place to change, and you go through this and it takes minutes and that’s it done.

"It is hard to talk about, you could see me then getting emotional because I was remembering the person I lost, a close friend, who helped me get to where I am in my career and even starting sets me off, it’s so deep and emotional."

© Getty Steph is highlighting the importance of the potentially life-saving procedure

Fans flocked to Twitter to thank Steph for highlighting the importance of the potentially life-saving procedure. "Thanks for doing this Steph, we should take up every opportunity for screening," one wrote.

"Early diagnosis means less treatment and better outcomes. The screening ladies are always fab. I take my wig off to you!" Another said: "Well done for highlighting and doing this Steph. I lost my mother to breast cancer 53 years ago when I was only 8 years old. Back then, I don’t think there was much that could be done to save her but programmes like yours WILL save lives if more women are breast aware."

A third post read: "Steph, you really are a star for highlighting having a mammogram. Some cancers are hidden as mine was so it's important to be screened. Your empathy & realness is why this show works so well. I had HER2 breast cancer 6yrs ago that was found early & able to be treated."