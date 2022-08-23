Steph McGovern dropped two dress sizes with 'basic' trick

Steph's Packed Lunch presenter Steph McGovern is feeling better than ever, having soothed her IBS symptoms and dropped two dress sizes – all thanks to following a few simple tricks.

After meeting health and wellbeing expert Dr. Julia Jones, who appeared as a guest on Steph's Packed Lunch last May, Steph made a few tweaks to her lifestyle, and is feeling all the better for it. "It sounds ridiculous, but the meeting transformed my life,” she says of chatting to Dr. Julia.

Steph's new healthy habits include getting fresh air first thing – even if it's just sticking her head out of the window – having a cold shower, looking after her gut health and only eating between the hours of 11am and 7pm, except at weekends, "because I like to drink wine and be normal," she says.

Of the small tweaks, Steph said: "It has made a world of difference. I'm healthier, my IBS is under control, my immune system is pretty good and I lost weight as well – although that wasn't intentional.

"Everyone kept saying to me, 'How come you look so good?' But what's interesting is that I haven't done anything major – just a few basic things."

Steph McGovern has dropped two dress sizes

Making these small changes to her diet and lifestyle routines has been pretty straightforward, says Steph. "Although don’t get me wrong – sometimes it's hard when I’m making my daughter breakfast in the morning, especially if she's having jam on toast. I'd love a bit of it."

Steph's decision to only eat between 11am and 7pm is a form of intermittent fasting, where you only eat during certain hours of the day – and she's not the only TV star who follows this idea.

Steph McGovern follows an intermittent fasting diet

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha is a convert, explaining in December 2021: "Intermittent fasting is not a diet. It's a way of eating for life that works brilliantly for me. It's about more energy, mental clarity, freedom from the diet culture, oh yeah, and weight loss. And it doesn’t cost anyone a penny!"

