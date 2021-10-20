Steph McGovern reveals latest 'medical drama' and the impact it will have on her health The Channel 4 presenter sought advice from her doctor

Steph McGovern has revealed her "medical drama" following a flight from Belfast with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Taking to Stories, the 39-year-old shared a series of snapshots of her swollen leg which was caused by an insect bite. The itchy swelling started to grow, prompting Steph to seek advice from her doctor.

"My latest medical drama..." she began. "I was on a flight back from Belfast on Sunday eve when I noticed my leg felt itchy. I looked down at my shin and could see a red lump. A bloody insect bite in October on a UK flight?! How annoying."

She then shared a snap of the red lump before a doctor told her to draw a circle around the swelling to see if it got bigger. Unfortunately, the swelling appeared bigger overnight. "Of course, it got bigger… and bigger. Full on swollen leg," she added.

Eventually, Steph revealed he was diagnosed with Cellulitis and is on antibiotics. However, the medication will now play havoc with her IBS.

One of the snaps Steph shared of her swollen leg

"Gutted I have to take antibiotics because it wipes out the good bacteria in my gut, which means my IBS will probably be bad again." In a tongue-in-cheek remark, she then said: "Still, better than sying of sepsis."

Cellulitis is a skin infection that's treated with antibiotics. According to the NHS website, it can be serious if it's not treated quickly.

"It is usually caused by a bacterial infection," the website reads. "The bacteria can infect the deeper layers of your skin if it's broken, for example, because of an insect bite or cut, or if it's cracked and dry."

