Sharon Stone reveals her 'invisible disability' following years-long health battle and how Hollywood 'hurt' her

Sharon Stone gave a new interview elaborating on her time away from Hollywood due to health battles and how the industry was less than enthused about her return.

After suffering a debilitating brain hemorrhage in 2001 following a stroke, which caused her brain to bleed for nine days, the now 66-year-old took a few years away from the entertainment business to recover and get her strength back.

She appeared on an installment of Good Morning Britain and explained: "My real first step of recovery was about seven years and that's a long time to lose your momentum."

Recommended video You may also like Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

"In seven years, you're no longer the flavor of the time, you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore."

While she did make brief appearances in movies and TV after the incident, beginning in 2003, she didn't fully throw herself back into acting till a few years after, and then turned her attention to more independent work in the mid to late aughts.

"Everything changes and people don't really care about that person anymore. It's like going back to your old job seven years later, you don't just walk back into your job and think nothing's changed."

© Getty Images "I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me but I've kind of gotten over it now."

She remarked: "I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me but I've kind of gotten over it now."

The Oscar-nominated actress further spoke about the "miracle" of being alive after the stroke, which left her with a one percent chance of survival, and the ways it continues to impact her life.

LATEST: Sharon Stone sued for $35,000 over car crash that caused woman 'personal injury'

"It was really one of those miracle moments. I'm a different person, I have [an] invisible disability, you know, people don't know that," she shared. "People can help you when they see you are walking with crutches but when you are having a bit of a problem with brain function, people don't see that."

© Archive Photos The actress admitted to finding it difficult to return after her stroke had taken her away from Hollywood

Sharon has spoken in previous interviews about devoting more of her time now to her painting and her art, having recently displayed her work in several exhibitions around the country.

SEE: Sharon Stone shares shirtless photo of handsome son as he joins the family business

In a conversation with Air Mail, she explained that most of her day now goes by in painting and parenting her three sons. "If I'm painting, I paint until I'm done," she said of an average day in her life.

© Instagram Sharon has devoted her efforts to her art and painting

"I can paint until two, three, four o'clock in the morning. There are days I don't even get into my studio until four in the afternoon [because] I have responsibilities in the rest of my world. I have to do my grown-up stuff."

MORE: Sharon Stone's rarely-seen son prepares to leave family home as famous mom shares insight

The Casino star did also add, though, that one of her main nighttime rituals involved talking to her paintings. "I talk to my paintings like they're living beings. I feel like they are."

© Instagram "I can paint until two, three, four o'clock in the morning."

"In a way, it's also like talking to myself. I tell my paintings how beautiful they are and how great they're doing. Like: Oh, you're so beautiful. Oh, my God, look what you're doing, I didn't know you were going to do that, you little sexy minx."