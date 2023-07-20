Prince William's eco-friendly addition to Windsor home

The Prince of Wales treated himself to a new toy at Adelaide Cottage

Prince William is following in his father King Charles' footsteps when it comes to being eco-friendly.

Last week he made his love of nature known during a visit to Dartmoor, and this week he's reportedly made a £6,000 purchase set to help the royal family be kinder to the environment.

Reports say that the Prince of Wales has treated himself to an e-scooter, which cost up to £6,000, with the future king planning to use the electric scooter to zip between his and Princess Kate's home, Adelaide Cottage, and King Charles' residence inside Windsor Castle.

Though Adelaide Cottage is in the grounds of Windsor Castle, it's a two or three-mile round trip to the castle itself, a journey the family normally makes by motorbike, so his new toy is an environmentally conscious choice.

Electric scooters can go up to 10km per hour, and though they are illegal to ride on public roads, they’re allowed on private grounds such as the castle – ideal for William to whip around Windsor on.

Royal watchers have been praising the Prince of Wales for continuing his father's commitment to looking after the environment, especially since he inherited the job of overseeing the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, who ploughed his efforts into nurturing the estate.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall? The Duchy is a private estate, valued at more than £1 billion and is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain. It was established in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs. It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor. The Duchy of Cornwall comprises of a range of different properties and land projects, including Highgrove House and the Guy's Estate and the Cradley Estate in Hereford, and even Oval cricket ground. The impressive Duchy, spanning 23 counties, brings in a £23million-a-year income.

"Nice to see you follow your father's footsteps in saving nature," one wrote, while another commented: "Great that his father's good work is continuing!" A third added: "He inherited his love of the earth and nature from his father," while a fourth wrote: "I feel like his dad really set him up for success!"

Prince William isn't the only member of the royal family to make steps towards sustainability with his vehicles.

King Charles' Aston Martin, which he has owned for more than 50 years, runs on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheesemaking process, rather than petrol.

Talking about his car in 2021, Charles said: "My old Aston Martin, which I had for 51 years, that I managed to convert, that now runs on waste products. Can you believe this; it runs on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese processes. I did that quite a long time ago."

We can't wait to see how the two royals continue in their quest to be more sustainable!

