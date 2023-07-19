Prince William's post-summer trip to New York for special cause revealed

The Prince of Wales will head to America in September

The Prince of Wales will attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Tuesday 19th September, Kensington Palace revealed on Wednesday evening.

The Prince, who founded the prize in 2020, will travel to America to meet with the fifteen 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists who are trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030.

Co-hosted by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies, the summit will be held during New York Climate Week and the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly and will convene previous Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists with policymakers, global business leaders, philanthropists and climate activists.

Michael R. Bloomberg, who is the Global Advisor to the winners of The Earthshot Prize, will also address the assembled guests.

The father-of-three will be in the city on a two-day trip, and is not expected to be joined by Princess Kate. He will be attending additional engagements and meetings, the details of which will be released closer to the time.

William and Kate were recently seen having fun with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the men's singles final at Wimbledon, which saw Carlos Alcaraz triumph over seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

The couple also enjoyed a sweet moment when the Prince noticed that his wife was starstruck by a particular guest in the royal box.

Ahead of the exciting match, the duo stopped and mingled with fellow spectators including the likes of King Felipe, James Norton, Imogen Poots, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

During one interaction, Princess Kate appeared to look very starstruck as she spoke with Happy Valley star James. Royal watchers took to social media to comment on Kate's fan-girling moment, with many noticing Prince William's gaze from behind.

The way Will is keeping an eye on his missus meeting James Norton," one viewer commented, while another wrote: "The Princess of Wales is all of us if meeting James Norton…. [fire emoji]."

A third post read: "Catherine, Princess of Wales met Actor James Norton today and William forgot he was in discussion with Actress Rachel Weisz."

Kate, who is the patron of the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, is an avid tennis fan and attends the tournament every year.

During a quick chat with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu in between watching matches during an earlier appearance at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales, 41, reminisced about queueing up for the iconic tennis tournament with her father Michael Middleton and younger sister Pippa.

"We would be there at the crack of dawn, maybe not overnight but at the crack of dawn," she told the tennis star. Back in January 2018, Kate joined young students as they took part in Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative training sessions and activities.

The royal, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, revealed that she missed playing tennis. "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she said.