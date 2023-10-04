How to support women going through perimenopause and menopause in the workplace

In celebration of Menopause Month, HELLO! has teamed up with Wellbeing of Women to present a series of short webinars in support of our Menopause Workplace Pledge.

It was a proud moment for HELLO! when we teamed up with the charity Wellbeing of Women in 2021 to launch the Menopause Workplace Pledge – a drive to see women going through the perimenopause and menopause stage of life better supported in the workplace.

The campaign was a huge hit and to date we have almost 3000 UK companies –signed up to take positive action to ensure everyone going through menopause is better supported. Companies who have signed up to the pledge include: The Civil Service and House of Commons, Royal Mail, NHS England, the BBC and Channel 4, Tesco, Santander and HSBC. But it doesn’t end there.

© Getty Supporting women at work during menopause is essential

We can see there is a willingness to improve things – and signing the pledge is a fantastic first step – but what’s next? What does meaningful support for women going through menopause in the workplace really look like? And how can we ensure that both managers and employees have access to the help they need?

If these questions have been on your mind too, you’re in the right place. In this short video series in the lead up to World Menopause Day on 18th October, our creative brand ambassador, Rosie Nixon, will be meeting three game-changing women to hear all about their experiences in this area.

Rosie’s first guest is Dr. Nighat Arif – an NHS GP based in Buckinghamshire and the resident doctor on ITV’s This Morning and BBC Breakfast, where she uses her platform to advocate for better women’s healthcare and especially for those from underserved communities. Her first book – The Knowledge, an essential guide to female health, was published earlier this year and, like Rosie, she is also an Ambassador for Wellbeing of Women.

Here, Dr Arif shares her knowledge on menopause symptoms, how women from all backgrounds can advocate for themselves in our healthcare system and what tangible support in the workplace looks like. Watch the webinar below...

Click to sign the Menopause Workplace Pledge