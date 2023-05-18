7 best menopause supplements with top reviews to have on your radar - plus expert tips

The best vitamin supplements to try if you’re going through the menopause plus expert advice

The symptoms of menopause aren’t as clear cut as simply hot flushes and low libido. Menopausal symptoms vary from person to person, and can be as mild as the odd menopause hot flush or bad night’s sleep or to severe hair loss, brain fog, major joint pain and anger and anxiety. One thing’s for sure, it's an unpredictable ride.

Thankfully, we’ve become far more educated on the menopause than we were in our mother’s era, with celebrities including Davina McCall, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow being very open – and very real – about their menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms. And as such, we have become savvier about dealing with the symptoms of menopause beyond HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy).

Lifestyle changes are a big recommendation of the NHS, including regular exercise, relaxing activities like yoga and, a big one - changing your diet, and that’s where menopause supplements come into play.

Alice Mackintosh, registered Nutritional Therapist at Equi London, comments: “By fully supporting your entire body internally via supplements, it can help to balance your hormones, strengthen your immunity, and even improve digestion, plus your ability to cope with stress.”

How does the menopause affect skin?

Changes to skin are a regular menopause symptom too, with women finding their skin becoming drier, more acne-prone and rosacea flares.

Kate Kerr, Clinical Facialist and Director of Kate Kerr London Clinic, explains: “During perimenopause and the menopause, oestrogen declines quickly and as a result, our skin becomes more dry and less radiant. Oestrogen controls the genes associated with collagen and elastin production, so less oestrogen means a drastic reduction in the production of collagen and elastin, resulting in a decrease in elasticity and firmness and an increase in fine lines and wrinkles.

“This is experienced, not just on the face, but all over the body. The lack of oestrogen also causes the skin’s cell turnover to slow down and reduces ceramides (these are lipids that make up 50% of the skin’s protective barrier) and GAGs (glycosaminoglycans – the body’s natural moisturisers), which leads to further dryness and an impaired barrier function.”

Kate continues: “Dry skin can of course be very itchy, and scratching can cause a rash to develop. At this time, wound healing also slows down.”

What are the best menopause supplements?

Generally speaking, menopause supplements are a one stop shop to support your body while going through the menopause, both balancing your body, aiding the gut and general health, while dealing with the external symptoms – expect to see ingredients like turmeric, Ashwaghanda Root Extract and Probiotics in many along with B Vitamins, Vitamin C and D.

Some bestselling brands include LYMA’s menopausal supplements have been dubbed the “gold standard of supplements” while Equi London’s menopause formula gets almost five-stars across the board. JS Health’s menopause supplements specifically target night sweats, and Wellwoman’s covers joint health.

If you are taking HRT, always check with the manufacturer or your GP if a menopause supplement can be taken alongside it.

We’ve done our research to find the top-rated menopause supplements with rave reviews.

The LYMA Supplement for Menopause Best review: “Can I just say that this supplement has been MIRACULOUS in helping my menopausal symptoms in ways that I cannot fully describe! I literally tell every one of my friends who are going through the same thing. "Even my husband noticed the renewed spring in my step and the lack of excessive night sweats (sorry for the level of detail!). It is just magical!”

From helping you sleep better to improving skin texture, LYMA’s gold-coloured supplements include 10 proven ingredients to support women through the menopause. Fans applaud its energy-boosting, feel-good formula.

£199 at LYMA

JSHealth Menopause Support Formula Best review: “Ordered for my mum and she loves it!”

Sage and Black Cohosh are the key ingredients in JSHealth’s menopause supplement formula; sage, a traditional Western herbal medicine has been known to help regulate night sweats while Black Cohosh calms the nervous system.

£37.99 at JSHealth

Equi London Menopause Formula Best review: “This supplement is something which all peri-menopausal and menopausal women should know about - it's a game changer! My hot flushes are now minimal, I am thinking with much better clarity than before, and my energy is heightened. "Finally, I'm sleeping well again, and ultimately I feel like me again.”

A doctor-endorsed supplement, Equi London’s supplement includes bio-available nutrients specifically selected to boost and balance the female body.

£55 at Equi London

Wild Nutrition Menopause Complex for Women Best review : “I must say I have been feeling pretty darn good since starting these a month ago. I had been feeling quite depressed before starting them and have since been feeling bright, uplifted and energised.”

The key benefits of Wild Nutrition’s menopause supplements are said to include increased energy, supporting bone health and immunity, and supporting the joints and muscles while reducing fatigue.

£30 at Wild Nutrition £30 at Naturismo

Vitabiotics Menopace+ Tablets Best review: “Within days of taking these tablets my hot flushes were down from about 15 a day to zero, night sweats also stopped and I feel like I have more energy. I didn’t expect them to work so well so am really pleased.”

With B6 to regulate hormones, Vitamin D for bone health and Zinc to help skin and hair, Vitabiotics’ supplements are an affordable purchase to help support and diminish the symptoms of menopause.

£25.99 at Holland & Barrett

Naydaya The Menopause Capsule Best review : “I’ve been experiencing perimenopausal symptoms for a few months now and have recently started taking these supplements. Still early days but I’m feeling more balanced (less angry, tired and forgetful).”

Kelp, maca, hyaluronic acid and ashwagandha are just some of the supportive actives that you’ll find within these supplements, founded by mother of three Fiona Toomey.

£36.99 at Cult Beauty

Starpowa Meno Balance Gummies Best review: “ I’ve been taking the meno-gummies for a couple of years they’ve been really great at keeping symptoms at bay. I didn’t realise how great they were until I forgot to take them on holiday and had a 2-week gap of feeling really rough! They seriously work.”

These blackcurrant flavoured gummies are full of ingredients known to help aid and diminish the symptoms of menopause, including Iodine for normal thyroid function and Vitamin B12 to help with fatigue and tiredness.

£39.99 at Holland & Barrett

Dr Barbara Sturm Skin Recovery Best review: “Since using this supplement seen a massive difference in my skin and my energy. We’ll always have it, my third bottle now.”

Uses a concentrated dosage of the flavonoids Boswellic and Ellagic Acids, known to help support the body’s ability to deal with oxidative stress as well as Licorice Root and Sage, which have also been shown to be helpful for menopausal symptoms.

£65 at Dr Barbara Sturm £65 at Cult Beauty

