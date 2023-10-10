Goldie Hawn makes rare social media appearance from massive family home to share impassioned mental health message

Goldie Hawn is a passionate advocate for mental health and taking care of oneself, creating The Hawn Foundation in 2003 and its extension, MindUp, which focuses on providing assistance and special learning capabilities for children.

The actress, 77, resurfaced on social media to share a new video in honor of World Mental Health Day, October 10, and share her own insights on the cause.

She filmed the video while in the garden of her family home, presumably in California, while one of her dogs ran around the garden behind her and the sun beamed on her face.

The extensive greenery stretched out to a vast space and the tastefully furnished inside of her house was barely visible through the doors into their backyard.

"This time is actually challenging to a lot of people for a lot of different reasons," she said. "It's important to take care of ourselves, important to recognize when we feel anxious, when we realize that life isn't very good."

Goldie implored viewers to know when to take a "time out" to fulfil themselves with "prayer, joy, things that make you feel good," adding that "you deserve to take care of yourself that way."

She acknowledged that whenever she felt that way, she focused on taking a deep breath and recognizing all the things she was grateful for, adding that "there is a heck of a lot of them."

Fans praised her for sharing such an important message, with one leaving a comment that read: "Mental health is important! Thanks for bringing awareness."

Another wrote: "So perfectly put. You are such a smart beautiful woman," a third added: "Thank you Goldie. I needed to hear that today," and one commented: "This is excellent and so well said. Thank you, Goldie. Much appreciated."

According to the website for The Hawn Foundation: "[Goldie] created The Hawn Foundation, a public charity with a mission to equip children with the social and emotional skills they need to lead smarter, healthier, happier and ultimately more productive lives."

On MindUp, it adds: "Working with leading neuroscientists, educators, psychologists and researchers, the Foundation developed MindUP, an evidence-based curriculum and teaching model for grades K-12 that provide tools to help children self-regulate and understand their own emotions, moods and behaviors; reduce stress and anxiety; sharpen concentration; increase empathy; and improve academic performance."

Goldie touched on the subject of mental health in her 2005 memoir, A Lotus Grows in the Mud, and the 2011 book 10 Mindful Minutes: Giving Our Children – and Ourselves – the Social and Emotional Skills to Reduce Stress and Anxiety for Healthier, Happy Lives.

Her family has been incredibly supportive of the journey as well, particularly her son Oliver, who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and the surrounding culture of medication.

