Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson share tender moment as they embrace in waterside tribute

The Overboard star is a doting mom to Oliver, sister Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, and a loving grandma too!

September 7 marks another year round the sun for Oliver Hudson, as the actor turns 47 today, and his famous family is already sharing the love.

His mom, Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn, took to her Instagram with the sweetest of tributes to the oldest of her three children, sharing a rare photo of theirs.

The mother and son are pictured on a yacht dressed in black, backs turned to the camera, as Goldie, 77, leans on the deck and Oliver puts his arm around her, pulling him in.

© Instagram Goldie shared a sweet photo with her son Oliver on his birthday

The beautiful photo was saddled with an equally touching dedication from Goldie, which read: "When your birthday boy puts his arm around you, all is right with the world. Happy birthday my beautiful son @theoliverhudson. I love you."

Fans left adoring comments like: "Happy Birthday, Oliver!! Sons are the best hugs," and: "So sweet, you are definitely blessed for you wonderful family, I'm sure that just didn't happen, a lot of love and work goes into raising great kids."

A third also added: "You raised such stellar human beings. Cheers!" while a fourth gushed: "What a sweet and heartwarming moment. Happy Birthday Oliver! Hope you have an amazing day."

© Getty Images Oliver and his famous mom are very close

Goldie shares a close relationship with her three children; Oliver, his sister Kate Hudson, 44, and her youngest, Wyatt Russell, 37. She welcomed Oliver and Kate with her second ex-husband, Bill Hudson, and Wyatt with her current partner, Kurt Russell.

While Oliver and Kate's relationship with their biological dad has been strained for years, they're extremely tight with their "pa" Kurt, who has been with his Overboard co-star for over four decades.

MORE: Oliver Hudson gets rise out of fans with bizarre personal confession

Goldie has been resolute in her stance on not wanting to marry Kurt. When on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace last month, Goldie confirmed that she and Kurt never wanted to tie the knot "because we had been married."

© Instagram The star is a doting mom to three children

"And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly."

MORE: Oliver Hudson shares video that leaves sister Kate Hudson in disbelief

She continued: "Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

© Instagram Oliver and wife Erinn share three kids – Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio

The Oscar-winning actress asserted that they were happy with the way they chose to live their lives and be there for each other without needing the paperwork to prove it.

MORE: Kate and Oliver Hudson mark bittersweet end with latest post

"I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here. I mean, you know, relationships are hard. They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through."

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's famous family tree

Her children are all in loving relationships as well. Birthday boy Oliver has been married to actress and pageant queen Erinn Bartlett since 2006, and they share three children.

MORE: Goldie Hawn appears in photo with children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell with emotional backstory

Kate was previously married to Chris Robinson and engaged to Matt Belamy, both musicians with whom she shares a son each. Since 2021, she has been engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares daughter Rani Rose, four.

© Instagram Wyatt and his wife Meredith are parents-of-one themselves

Wyatt was previously married to stylist Sanne Hamers and after their divorce, found love again with actress Meredith Hagner. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son Buddy in 2021.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.