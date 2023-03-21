Goldie Hawn glows by the poolside as she shares personal new video The Christmas Chronicles star was celebrating World Happiness Day

Goldie Hawn was glowing poolside as she shared an important message about taking care of your mental health in a video which she posted to her Instagram on Monday.

The Overboard actress, who has opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety in the past, shared her message in honor of World Happiness Day on March 20. See how HELLO! celebrated the occasion by visiting our new Hello Happiness hub.

Meanwhile, you can watch Goldie's message to all her followers about how to stay happy in a challenging world in the video below.

The 77-year-old, who was recently seen celebrating her husband Kurt Russell's 72nd birthday, delivered her message poolside while wearing a gold blazer which highlighted her inner happiness as well as her outer healthy glow. She was also joined by the couple's adorable Labrador, Roy.

Goldie's MindUP initiative is a program aimed at helping train teachers and schools to have the skills to create a learning environment which supports children's mental fitness. MindUP is a part of the larger Goldie Hawn Foundation, a not-for-profit organization set up by the actress in 2003 and which shares her passion for improving everyone's mental health.

Goldie promoting MindUP in 2022

Goldie has been involved with MindUP in a hands-on way since it first began, and regularly takes to her social media to share the program's achievements and promote its advice. Goldie, who with her partner of 40 years is a proud parent and grandparent, visited schools in Queens last February to celebrate their work with the initiative.

The Cactus Flower star takes her work to improve children's mental fitness through MindUP seriously. In September 2022, she took part in the Concordia Annual Summit in New York, where prominent public figures around the world, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, spoke about the world's most pressing issues.

Since its inception, MindUP – which is a global initiative – has trained over 150,000 teachers and served millions of children across 12 countries.

