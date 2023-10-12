DISCOVER: How to be an ally when colleagues are going through menopause

During October, to mark Menopause Awareness Month, HELLO! has teamed up with Wellbeing of Women to present a series of short webinars as a follow up to our Menopause Workplace Pledge.

The Menopause Workplace Pledge launched in 2021 as a way to raise awareness of the need to better support women going through the perimenopause and menopause stage of life in the workplace. To date, almost 3,000 UK companies have signed up to take positive action to ensure everyone going through the menopause has access to the help they need. Companies who have signed up to the pledge include: The Civil Service and House of Commons, Royal Mail, NHS England, the BBC and Channel 4, Tesco, Santander and HSBC.

But there is still a long way to go. If you, or your employer, want to provide practical support for women going through the menopause this short video series in the lead up to World Menopause Day on 18th October, is full of great ideas to establish allyship and meaningful policies.

In the second episode, HELLO! creative brand ambassador, Rosie Nixon, chats to Helen Tomlinson who is the Menopause Champion for the Department of Work and Pensions. Helen is also head of talent and inclusion for The Adecco Group, a large recruitment firm, where she has put in place successful measures to support women in this area and has hosted a podcast on menopause and work.

In this frank and informative discussion, Helen shares her own experience of menopause and the effect it had on her ability to work, she also delivers practical advice for employers and shares her vision for greater support at a governmental level.

Feeling inspired? Watch the first in our series of webinars, with Dr. Nighat Arif on how she wants to improve menopause support for all women.

Visit HELLO!'s Menopause Hub for more support and sign up to our Menopause Workplace Pledge.