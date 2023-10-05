I'm a facialist and this is the nighttime skincare step I never skip for glowing skin

Welcome to Time For You, HELLO!'s brand new series that asks wellness experts for the one thing they do every day to boost their mood – take notes!

Donna Bartoli is not only a skincare expert with a TikTok platform boasting over 12,000 followers, she is a font of knowledge we can rely on when it comes to all things self-care and optimising our skincare regimes. This week she tells us about the non-negotiable in her own routine and how a facial massage could be the solution to all our skin woes.

WATCH: Donna Bartoli shares her gua sha massage routine

Donna, what is the one step you never miss in your nighttime routine?

"My ultimate self-care treat is a luxurious evening facial massage. I use a nourishing facial oil or cream and always do it at the end of my skincare routine. It's a cherished ritual and a non-negotiable for me now."

That sounds incredible! So what are the benefits of a facial massage?

"This pampering facial massage offers numerous benefits for my physical and mental wellbeing. It helps relieve facial tension, reduce stress and promote relaxation. It's like hitting the reset button on a hectic day, it gives me a deep sense of calm and tranquility. I always sleep better when I do it."

Donna Bartoli swears by a facial massage

And why is this particular step in your routine so special to you?

"What I adore about this ritual is the uninterrupted 'me time.' It's a peaceful escape from the demands of daily life, offering a chance to clear my mind, reflect and just be present in the moment, all while benefiting from improved blood circulation and a radiant complexion. I wake up with glowing skin too."

That sounds like something we all need! How often would you recommend indulging in an at-home facial massage?

"I make an effort to treat myself to this facial massage at least three times a week. Consistency in this self-care routine helps maintain healthy skin, enhances the absorption of skincare products, and supports overall facial muscle tone."

Your skin always looks so radiant and beautiful! Have you been making time for a regular massage for a long time now?

"I've been indulging in this rejuvenating facial massage ritual for over a decade now. Its long-lasting benefits include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boosting lymphatic drainage, and giving my skin a youthful glow."

Donna says this self-care trick is the key to a youthful glow

What ignited your passion for at-home facial massages?

"The idea of a spa-like facial massage at home was inspired by all the in-clinic facials I’ve had in the past. I wanted to find a way to re-create the lifted glow I always come home with after having one. Over time, I've personalized and perfected it to suit my needs.

"I never miss a week without doing it because I know it contributes to my physical appearance and overall well-being."



Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.