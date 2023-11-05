Savannah Guthrie leads tributes for brave Today co-star as Hoda Kotb and more cheer on Sheinelle Jones at New York Marathon

Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the Today Show stars have been supporting their co-star Sheinelle Jones over the past few months during her training for the New York Marathon.

And on Sunday November 5, the day finally arrived for Sheinelle - along with her two running partners - who are both members of the Today crew - to put all her training into action.

Sheinelle was all smiles as she prepared to kick off the 26.2 mile race, and had Savannah, along with Hoda Kotb and Al Roker wishing her well with supportive messages. And in the video below, the inspiring TV star was visibly overcome with emotion as she spotted Al in the crowds during her marathon run.

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones is overcome with emotion as she spots Al Roker in the crowds during New York Marathon

Savannah and Hoda appear to have gone along to watch as the TV duo too, and shared identical pictures of Sheinelle and her running partners in a tent ahead of the race.

"Let’s go!!!!!!!!!! my admiration for @sheinelle_o is stratospheric before she takes even one step! And by her side, the best of the best, marathon vets @yoyosafe @rainyfarrell - see you soonest!!!" Savannah wrote.

Hoda, meanwhile, wrote alongside her picture: "Roll on!!!!!" Even sweeter, Hoda's daughter Haley, six, was captured on camera on Saturday preparing handmade signs for Sheinelle. One read: "Gooo! Sheinelle! Gooo!" and another read: "You've got this Sheinelle Jones!"

Clearly touched, Sheinelle responded to Hoda's post, writing: "Ok I'm crying! Thank you @hodakotb."

Al - who along with posting footage of Sheinelle running - had earlier in the day shared a picture of Sheinelle smiling while posing outside ahead of the run, alongside the words: "She ready!! Go, @sheinelle_o go!! You got this!! @nycmarathon 2023. Team @todayshow."

The mother-of-three spoke to HELLO! about her upcoming marathon during the Halloween special on October 31. While outside the plaza dressed as Diana Ross, she told us that her co-stars would be coming along to support her and that she had been careful not to dance too much on the show - which saw all the hosts dress up as their favorite music icons, in order to protect her feet.

Sheinelle Jones was all smiles before she started running in the New York Marathon

"I was like, I can dance but not too crazy, so Diana is perfect for my feet," she said.

Sheinelle announced that she would be running the New York Marathon back in September. She opened up about her decision to take part in the event last month, during a chat with Fourth Hour host Jenna Bush Hager.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones wanted to take part in the New York Marathon to prove busy moms can do it too

She told Jenna: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete. When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

But Sheinelle still has a lot of fight left in her, going on to say: "And so now, I just turned 45 and I'm going to try to do hard things again and so I'm going to run the New York City Marathon!"

© NBC Sheinelle Jones' family are incredibly proud of her

Jenna then went on to joke that Sheinelle should be on the front cover of Women's Health magazine. "I'm very impressed by you because you have a million things going on and yet you are also running the New York Marathon," she said.

