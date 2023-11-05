Matthew Perry's funeral song has devastating backstory: star's heartbreaking words about Don't Give Up

Matthew Perry was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, which was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The Friends star's funeral was attended by his close family and friends, who were all left in tears when the funeral song was played - which had a profound effect on Matthew himself in the last years of his life.

Mourners listened to Peter Gabriel's 1986 song, 'Don't Give Up', featuring Kate Bush, which features the lyrics "Don’t give up, 'cause you have friends, don't give up, you're not the only one, don’t give up, no reason to be ashamed, don't give up, you still have us."

In one of his last interviews before his untimely death aged 54, Matthew spoke to Tom Power at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema in Toronto on November 22, 2022, where he opened up about the song and why it was close to his heart.

Tragically just a year before his death, Matthew had been asked by Tom what the soundtrack to his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, would be.

© Denise Truscello Matthew Perry was laid to rest on Saturday November 4

Without hesitating, Matthew replied: "'Don't Give Up', which is a Peter Garbiel. Listen to this song when you get home, Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush. I don't know if you've heard it as it was a long time ago but it's beautiful.

"They are saying 'Don't give up,' I mean come on, how am I not going to like that? But the music video of that was just them hugging each other and the camera just went around until the song ended. It was so cool and I loved that. I've been writing when I've signed the book, I always put 'Don't give up' there because you shouldn't give up."

© Jim Smeal Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars all attended his funeral

Matthew's words were met with a sound of applause from the audience. In attendance at the Chandler Bing actor's funeral were his Friends co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc and Courteney Cox.

The group had remained close over the years and last week, they released an emotional statement following the passing of their friend and "brother". On Monday, their joint statement was released to People.

Matthew Perry revealed before his death that Don't Give Up would be the soundtrack to his memoir

It said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family." They continued: "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." Matthew's family also released a statement following his passing.

© Instagram Matthew Perry shared a photo from his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home days before his tragic death

They said on Sunday: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

The statement came courtesy of his mother Suzanne Perry, his father John Bennett Perry, and his five half-siblings through his parents' remarriages (they split up less than a year after welcoming Matthew in 1969).

© Instagram Matthew was incredibly close to his family - pictured with his father John Perry

Warner Bros. shared their devastation in a statement released to HELLO!: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," the studio penned. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros.

"Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

