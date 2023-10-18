Dylan Dreyer commands attention with head-turning hair transformation on live show

Dylan Dreyer is known for her chic blond bob which she tends to style in a straight 'do.

But this week on Tuesday's Today Show, the NBC star opted for a change - and she looked incredible! Dylan appeared on the Third Hour show rocking a new curly hairdo, which was complemented with a bold makeup look, consisting of a bright pink lip and heavy eyeliner.

The mother-of-three wore a green floral dress and heels to complete her fashion-forward look. Dylan might have been inspired to try her new 'do out after her recent hair makeover with celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer opens up about baby number four

The talented hairdresser - who boasts Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian among his clients - appeared on Today back in June, and styled Dylan's hair live on the show.

Shortly after getting her new 'do, Dylan showed off her fresh look on Instagram as fans weighed in. Alongside a number of joyful photos of the meteorologist beaming as Chris worked his magic on her tresses, she wrote: "When @chrisappleton1 is on, my hair always goes through some sort of transformation.

Dylan Dreyer rocked curly hair on Tuesday's Today Show

When you have short hair, updos don’t just happen…until now!! "If only I could do it just like that at home! (@photonate always capturing the moment!!) Bright blonde color thanks to @getrusso_. "

Dylan looked so pretty with her blonde bob pinned up into a stylish updo, and fans and famous friends loved her look too. Her co-host Sheinelle Jones was one of the first to weigh in and commented: "Love!!!!!" along with several heart emojis.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer in the Today studios with her usual straight hairdo

Others added: "It looks so pretty up! You always have a great style anyway," and, "Love the blonde and the do! Did your boys notice?"

The star is a doting mom to three young sons - Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, two, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera. Dylan and Brian are raising their sons in their two bedroom apartment in New York City, close to the Today Show studios.

Dylan Dreyer has a fabulous sense of style

They also have a beautiful vacation home by the coast, where they often spend the weekends and holidays. The family are incredibly down-to-earth and Dylan often shares relatable parenting posts on social media.

What's more, Brian recently sparked a parenting debate on Instagram after sharing a tongue-in-cheek photo of their middle son looking unhappy after moving from the dinner table to sitting under the seat, having refused to eat some asparagus.

Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera

In the caption, Brian revealed that they had told him he wouldn't be allowed a dessert unless he had some asparagus, which led to a divisive parenting debate.

The cameraman responded with some comical comments about suitable punishments, before Dylan reassured fans that their son was more than okay, and that not only did he eat some asparagus in the end, but that he had ice cream afterwards too.

