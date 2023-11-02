Sheinelle Jones' Today Show stars rally around to support her as she prepares for tough challenge

Sheinelle Jones is gearing up for her debut New York Marathon run on Sunday 4, where she will be joining thousands of other new yorkers at the annual race.

The Today Show star has been supported by her co-stars during the training process, and on Thursday's show, they cheered her on ahead of the big day.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie told Sheinelle they would "carb-load" for her in the last few days of her training.

VIDEO: Watch Sheinelle Jones train for the New York Marathon

Sheinelle told HELLO! on Tuesday October 31, while on the plaza during Today's Halloween show - dressed as Diana Ross - that her co-stars would be coming out on Sunday to support her.

She added that she had been careful not to dance too much on the show - which saw all the hosts dress up as their favorite music icons, in order to protect her feet.

"I was like, I can dance but not too crazy, so Diana is perfect for my feet," she said.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones is training for the New York Marathon

In Sheinelle's latest Instagram post, she invited fans in on her latest training day, where she joined a bunch of fellow runners in the city. The star shared footage from the day, alongside an upbeat motivational post, urging her fans to try something new, and admitting that running had been the therapy she didn't know she needed.

"This weekend - I joined a ton of other runners with @nikerunning - as we did the last 10 miles of the @nycmarathon route. When they first told me about this day, it seemed so far away! Can you believe it’s almost time? I can’t give up now," she wrote.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones' Today co-stars are supporting her every step of the way

"It is my sincere prayer that I encourage someone to try something new, perhaps outside of his or her comfort zone … whether it’s in the form of exercise, or even a new musical instrument … whatever it is. I have to be honest, some days have been *really* tough for me … but here we are. Running has often been the therapy I didn’t know I needed. Almost there! #marathonmonday @jeslynnyc @yoyosafe."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You are amazing and I'm so proud of you," while another wrote: "You've got this Sheinelle!" A third added: "I'm 46, started running at 39 and it has changed my life in such a immensely positive way. I only regret finding it so late in life. Good luck I'll be rooting for you." Sheinelle announced that she would be running the New York Marathon back in September.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones dressed as Diana Ross for the 2023 Today Show Halloween special

She opened up about her decision to take part in the event last month, during a chat with Fourth Hour host Jenna Bush Hager.

She told Jenna: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete. When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."

© Getty Sheinelle has a close bond with her Today co-stars

But Sheinelle still has a lot of fight left in her, going on to say: "And so now, I just turned 45 and I'm going to try to do hard things again and so I'm going to run the New York City Marathon!"

Jenna then went on to joke that Sheinelle should be on the front cover of Women's Health magazine. "I'm very impressed by you because you have a million things going on and yet you are also running the New York Marathon," she said.

© Photo: Instagram Sheinelle wants to prove busy working moms can still find time for themselves

Admitting that most people say no to things because of having lack of time, the Third Hour co-anchor told Jenna: "I have three little ones, I have a high-pressure job, I travel for work, and everybody says 'We don’t have time.' But we do have time to make time for ourselves. I have to be about that. Whether it takes scheduling, because I pick up my kids every day from school, like I am just gonna figure it out and change the narrative that we can't do things because we don't have time."

Sheinelle will have motivation along the training journey in the form of two co-workers on Today. The star will be running alongside two Today staffers, who are experienced runners, making it even more of a challenge for Sheinelle.

