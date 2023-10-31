Dylan Dreyer reveals son's horrified reaction to her daring new look - exclusive

Dylan Dreyer's oldest son Calvin is still only six, but the little boy is already at the age where he has an opinion on his mom's outfits!

The NBC star transformed into Pink for the 2023 annual Halloween Today Show, and looked incredible mirroring the iconic singer's look - from a bold snake tattoo on her thigh to her cropped blond hair.

What's more, Dylan wore a tiny sparkly leotard teamed with a pink jacket to complete her look, along with a pair of metallic booted heels - and while she certainly turned heads, not to mention looked fantastic, Calvin had something else to say!

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin steals the show in adorable footage

Dylan spoke about her costume while talking to HELLO! on the famous plaza, and admitted that he was a little shocked that she wasn't wearing any pants.

"Calvin saw a photo of what I was going to wear and said 'Mommy, you're not going to wear pants?!' and then he saw the tattoo and was like 'What's going on right now?!'"

© John Nacion Dylan Dreyer transformed into Pink for Halloween - and her son's reaction was priceless!

Dylan is no stranger to dressing up for Halloween, having been working on the Today Show for over a decade.

Her favorite costume to date, she told us, was Marty McFly, as she teamed up with Al Roker (who turned into Doc Brown) in 2018 for their Back to the Future outfits.

© John Nacion Dylan Dreyer looked fantastic in her Pink inspired outfit

There's no rest for Dylan later on either, as after the show, she will be taking her three young sons Trick or Treating.

As well as Calvin, she's mom to three-year-old Oliver and two-year-old Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

The star joked: "Hopefully this makeup will stick until this afternoon!"

© John Nacion The Today Show stars went to town for Halloween once again

The Today Show Halloween special was bigger and better than ever, with the anchors all transforming into iconic singers.

What's more, Kelly Clarkson - who recently moved across the road at her new New York Studio studio at NBC - was on hand to introduce all the anchors and their various costumes.

Carson Daly was Neil Diamond, Craig Melvin was MC Hammer, Willie Geist mirrored Harry Styles, Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander teamed up as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb came out as Sonny and Cher, Al Roker looked amazing as Lionel Richie, Sheinelle Jones turned heads as Diana Ross and Savannah Guthrie mirrored Taylor Swift.

Her daughter Vale, nine, also came out onto the plaza, dressed as a baby Taylor, much to the proud mom's delight.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.