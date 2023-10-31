Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Savannah Guthrie stuns in daring Taylor Swift style bodysuit as she dances on stage with daughter on Today

Subscribe

Subscribe

Savannah Guthrie stuns in daring Taylor Swift style bodysuit as she dances on stage with daughter on Today

The Today host dressed up as Taylor Swift for Halloween

Savannah Guthrie
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
Share this:

Savannah Guthrie delivered a magical moment on Today on Tuesday when she delighted her daughter by getting in costume as Taylor Swift

The host took to the stage alongside her co-hosts who were all dressed as musical icons and rocked a bodysuit as she belted out tunes with her oldest child by her side.

Savannah looked amazing in a long blonde wig and pink, glitter bodysuit in a clip you can watch below.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie stuns fans as she dressed as Taylor Swift for Halloween - and her daughter joins her on stage

She confidently threw off her black cloak to reveal the high cut outfit which she'd teamed with glittery boots.

Savannah brought Vale on stage and she danced around, looking adorable in a cute denim jacket and boots which matched her famous moms. 

Savannah Guthrie in TODAY Halloween Episode© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Savannah killed it as Taylor Swift

The star wasn't the only one to turn heads with their Halloween outfit as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager killed it as Sonny and Cher, Dylan Dreyer looked incredible as Pink and Craig Melvin as MC Hammer and Al Roker as Lionel Richie. 

Just ahead of the segment Dylan teased her transformation when she added a snapshot to Instagram of a close-up of a tattoo. 

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on TODAY Halloween Episode© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jenna and Hoda were Sonny and Cher

It appeared that was part of her costume as she sported a fake tattoo on her thigh, just like Pink's.

Savannah's daughter would have been over-the-moon that her mom had replicated Taylor Swift, as she's a huge fan of the singer. 

Savannah Guthrie and daughter Vale pose for photos before seeing Taylor Swift in concert© Instagram
Savannah and Vale are huge Taylor Swif fans

They saw her in concert in Los Angeles on August 8, during which they met and traded friendship bracelets with Law & Order actress, Mariska Hargitay

They made a mother-daughter trip of it and jetted across the country from New York to indulge in the show. 

mariska hargitay and savannah guthrie wearing bracelets at taylor swift © Instagram
Mariska and Savannah showed off their Taylor-inspired bracelets

At the time, Savannah shared photographs of herself and Vale getting ready to attend night five of Taylor slate of shows for The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We are ready for it!" she wrote alongside snaps of the pair posing in their outfits, with Savannah dressed in a tee emblazoned with the word "SWIFT" across it.

Al Roker on 2023 TODAY Halloween Episode© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Al impersonated Lionel Richie

Fans loved the peek at their Eras pre-game, with Deborah Roberts commenting: "Yes you are!!!" 

Another gushed over Vale, writing: "Woo hoo! What an amazing night for our almost birthday girl!!! Cannot wait to hear about it!" and a third added: "Enjoy every second. Your daughter is beautiful."

After her performance on Today,  Savannah said on the Third Hour that it was a “dream come true” to dance with her daughter

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other topics

More TV and Film

See more