Savannah Guthrie stuns in daring Taylor Swift style bodysuit as she dances on stage with daughter on Today

Savannah Guthrie delivered a magical moment on Today on Tuesday when she delighted her daughter by getting in costume as Taylor Swift.

The host took to the stage alongside her co-hosts who were all dressed as musical icons and rocked a bodysuit as she belted out tunes with her oldest child by her side.

Savannah looked amazing in a long blonde wig and pink, glitter bodysuit in a clip you can watch below.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie stuns fans as she dressed as Taylor Swift for Halloween - and her daughter joins her on stage

She confidently threw off her black cloak to reveal the high cut outfit which she'd teamed with glittery boots.

Savannah brought Vale on stage and she danced around, looking adorable in a cute denim jacket and boots which matched her famous moms.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Savannah killed it as Taylor Swift

The star wasn't the only one to turn heads with their Halloween outfit as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager killed it as Sonny and Cher, Dylan Dreyer looked incredible as Pink and Craig Melvin as MC Hammer and Al Roker as Lionel Richie.

Just ahead of the segment Dylan teased her transformation when she added a snapshot to Instagram of a close-up of a tattoo.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Jenna and Hoda were Sonny and Cher

It appeared that was part of her costume as she sported a fake tattoo on her thigh, just like Pink's.

Savannah's daughter would have been over-the-moon that her mom had replicated Taylor Swift, as she's a huge fan of the singer.

© Instagram Savannah and Vale are huge Taylor Swif fans

They saw her in concert in Los Angeles on August 8, during which they met and traded friendship bracelets with Law & Order actress, Mariska Hargitay.

They made a mother-daughter trip of it and jetted across the country from New York to indulge in the show.

© Instagram Mariska and Savannah showed off their Taylor-inspired bracelets

At the time, Savannah shared photographs of herself and Vale getting ready to attend night five of Taylor slate of shows for The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We are ready for it!" she wrote alongside snaps of the pair posing in their outfits, with Savannah dressed in a tee emblazoned with the word "SWIFT" across it.

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Al impersonated Lionel Richie

Fans loved the peek at their Eras pre-game, with Deborah Roberts commenting: "Yes you are!!!"

Another gushed over Vale, writing: "Woo hoo! What an amazing night for our almost birthday girl!!! Cannot wait to hear about it!" and a third added: "Enjoy every second. Your daughter is beautiful."

After her performance on Today, Savannah said on the Third Hour that it was a “dream come true” to dance with her daughter



Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.