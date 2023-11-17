First Lady Jill Biden to lead first-ever White House Initiative on Women's Health Research

"Women deserve better and now we are going to get it" – First Lady JIll Biden

At last, a long-overdue investment into women's healthcare was revealed this week by First Lady Jill Biden: President Joe Biden has announced the first-ever White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, and FLOTUS Jill is leading the change.

Despite making up more than half the population, American women have been massively underrepresented in medical research for too long. With only just over 10% of the National Institute of Health's funding allocated toward women, there is a huge misunderstanding about women's conditions, including menopause. And the passing of this initiative will hopefully close that gap.

© Win McNamee President Joe Biden signs a Presidential Memorandum to establish the first-ever White House Initiative on Women's Health Research

"Every woman I know has a story about leaving her doctor's office with more questions than answers," First Lady Jill Biden explained on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Not because our doctors are withholding information, but because there's just not enough research yet on how to best manage and treat even common women's health conditions. In 2023, that is unacceptable. Our new White House Initiative on Women's Health Research will help change that by identifying bold solutions to uncover the answers that every woman and her family deserves. We also are calling on congressional leaders, the private sector, research institutions, and philanthropy to join us in taking urgent action to improve the health and lives of women throughout the nation."

HELLO!'s non-profit charity partner, Let's Talk Menopause, recognizes that this is not only a monumental step forward for women's healthcare, but for menopausal healthcare too. "As an advocate for women's health, I wholeheartedly support First Lady Jill Biden's initiative to address the significant gaps in healthcare for women," explains Donna Klassen, co-founder of Let's Talk Menopause. "For too long, women's health issues have been understudied and underrepresented, leading to a lack of effective treatments and understanding."

Donna and Samara, co-founders of HELLO!'s non-profit charity partner, Let's Talk Menopause welcome The White House initiative

Let's Talk Menopause is working on legislation alongside Congresswoman Yvette Clarke's office to ensure that American women have access to the necessary resources and support during menopause. "This collaboration, coupled with First Lady Jill Biden's initiative to enhance women's health care, marks a critical milestone in ensuring that menopause care is recognized as essential healthcare," Samara Daly, the other co-founder of Let's Talk Menopause explained to HELLO! "Together, these efforts are key to addressing the unique challenges women face during menopause."

While recognising that there is still so much work to be done to change the narrative around menopause, Donna is thrilled that the passing of this initiative is a massive step in the right direction. "This initiative represents a pivotal step towards changing that narrative," Donna explains. "At Let's Talk Menopause, we believe that every woman deserves access to comprehensive and informed healthcare, and we look forward to collaborating with other organizations and the administration to make this a reality."