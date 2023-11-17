Shakira's adorable young sons look as tall as she is in new celebratory photo

Shakira’s two sons are growing tall it seems, as she brought them along to the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.

The Whenever, Wherever superstar’s sons, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, joined her on stage as she performed the ballad ‘Acrostico’, giving their mom a big hug after the performance.

© Rodrigo Varela Shakira with her sons. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

The two boys cheered their mom on from the crowd as she won Song of the Year for the song ‘BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, also known as ‘Out of Your League’ in English. She was nominated for three separate songs within that same category, a notable show of her success as the Queen of Latin Music.

The winning track was notably described as a diss track directed at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, whom she split up from in 2022 after 11 years together. She shares her two sons with the ex-soccer star, who went public with girlfriend Clara Chía Martí not long after the separation.

WATCH: Shakira has fans in tears with emotional hospital video

Shakira and Gerard were famous for their notable height difference, as the singer is 5 ft 2 while the athlete is 6 ft 4. It seems that Milan and Sasha are definitely taking after their father in how they are growing, as the two boys looked almost the same height as their mom, even as she wore heels to the event.

© John Parra Sasha looked almost as tall as Shakira (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

The singer gave a shout out to her sons as she accepted her award, dedicating it to them as she promised that she would be happy.

"I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can, because they deserve it”, she explained in Spanish.

© Rodrigo Varela The two boys gave her a big hug. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

She went on to state that as she feels happy, she wants to channel this into her music and anything else she puts out into the world going forward.

"As a friend once told me, there is nothing in the past. Only the future is remembered”, she said, alluding that with her amazing achievements this year, she has notably moved on from the separation.

While her two sons can’t help having two superstars as parents, Shakira has adamantly stated she wants her sons to have a normal life. She has particularly tried to “conceal” the extent of the split from them

"I can't deny they can't escape the reality that I'm a public person, as well as their dad”, she said to ET Canada. "But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people."