Oprah Winfrey displays slimmed-down physique after dramatic weight loss in gorgeous new photos

Oprah Winfrey stunned fans when she unveiled her slimmed-down physique earlier this year and on Friday she displayed the results of her dramatic weight loss once again at the premiere of Tyler Perry's documentary at the 2023 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old looked incredible at the event, wearing a white suit that highlighted her slender figure. The outfit consisted of leg-skimming pants, a silky blouse, and a matching jacket that she buttoned in the center to showcase her tiny waist.

Oprah wore her highlighted brunette hair in voluminous curls and added hooped earrings and a delicate necklace. She added a pop of color with her makeup, opting for a mauve lip and eyeshadow with lashings of mascara and dark eyeliner.

The TV star has been candid about her struggles with her weight and at her heaviest she was 237lbs. However, last year she vowed to get "back in control" of her eating habits and has been showing off the results of her hard work ever since.

Oprah first turned to WW (formerly Weight Watches, of which she is an ambassador) for help with her diet in August 2015 and lost more than 40lbs in 15 months.

"I can honestly tell you; I struggle no more. I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived," she said in an ad for the company at the time.

She also said in a press release: "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works.

"I would say to anyone who's thinking of joining Weight Watchers: Take the leap. And get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life."

It's not surprising then that last year she returned to the points-based weight loss program again to "reset" her eating habits. "Time for a reset. I'm clearing out my fridge," she said on Instagram before promoting the benefits of WW.

"It brings you back to center. It helps me stay on track." She added: "It brings a level of awareness to what I'm eating, and that's what helps me close out the holidays, get back in control of how I want to live. So let's do our day one together. Not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week. Let today be our day one, OK?"

Oprah recently addressed her struggles with her weight during an Oprah Daily panel discussion, titled, 'The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight', where she was joined by experts in the field of weight and health.

"You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life. My highest weight was 237 lbs," she said, before adding: "You all have watched me diet and diet and diet."

Despite her struggles, Oprah admitted that she was never tempted to take the "easy way out" and turn to Ozempic, an FDA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, also known for its appetite-suppressing effects.

"Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own.' Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out.'"

