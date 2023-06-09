Oprah Winfrey's exact daily diet revealed after unrecognizable weight loss transformation

The Oprah Winfrey Show host showed off her slimmer physique in May

Oprah Winfrey stunned onlookers when she displayed her slimmer physique while attending the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in Italy in May.

The 69-year-old has been open about her weight loss journey in the past, and at her heaviest she weighed 237lbs. After signing on as an ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) in 2015, she lost over 40lbs and will often return to the points-based weight loss program when she wants to "reset" her eating habits.

"I can honestly tell you; I struggle no more. I'm eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I've never felt deprived," Oprah previously said in an ad for the company.

When she joined WW, she said in a press release at the time: "Weight Watchers is easier than any other program I've ever been on. It's a lifestyle, a way of eating, and a way of living that's so freeing. You never feel like you are on a diet, and it works."

But what exactly does Oprah eat to maintain her slimmed-down figure? According to a previous post on her website, the talk show host consumes around 1,700 well-balanced calories daily.

© Getty Images Oprah looked slimmer in May after 'resetting' her weight loss journey in 2022

Oprah's daily calorie intake is made up of 20 percent protein, 30 percent healthy fats, and 50 percent carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Oprah has even shared her daily diet, detailing a seven-day food diary that explains what she eats to stay healthy without depriving herself.

Oprah Winfrey's daily diet

What does Oprah Winfrey eat for breakfast?

Oprah's first meal of the day will vary. She enjoys smoothies with berries, fruits, and nuts that she blends with orange juice and yogurt. For a sweet fix, she will have a chocolate-strawberry smoothie or swap out the chocolate for an orange.

© Getty Images Oprah displayed her weight loss at the Louis Vuitton Cruise show in Italy

When she's not having a smoothie, Oprah enjoys oatmeal with chopped walnuts and blueberries, organic wholegrain bread topped with a fried egg and two slices of turkey, a cereal mix containing Cheerios, Weetabix Crispy Flakes & Fiber, and All-Bran topped with fruits, nuts and non-fat milk, or simply fruit and yogurt.

Does Oprah Winfrey snack?

Oprah likes to have two snacks a day which include crispbread topped with peanut butter and pineapple apricot jam, watermelon balls, yogurt with chopped almonds, a variety of fruit, slices of cheese, vegetables, a hard-boiled egg, nuts, or some dark chocolate.

© Getty Images Oprah lost over 40lbs in 2016

What does Oprah Winfrey eat for lunch?

For lunch, Oprah will top organic sprouted whole grain bread with light mayo, smoked turkey, cheese, avocado, and tomato. Other options include curried squash soup, a veggie burger, a grilled turkey burger, or turkey melts topped with turkey, two slices of tomatoes, basil leaves, and a slice of cheddar cheese.

© Instagram Oprah is now a member of WW and doesn't deprive herself of sweet treats

She will also enjoy an arugula, grapefruit, and avocado salad with two ounces of fresh mozzarella stuffed into half a pita. A fruit bowl containing slices of banana, apple, peach, and mango which are combined with a six-ounce container of Yoplait Light Boston Cream Pie yogurt and three tablespoons of chopped walnuts.

© Getty Images Oprah weighed 237lbs at her heaviest

What does Oprah Winfrey eat for dinner?

Oprah's dinner follows the same pattern and is made up of fresh foods prepared simply. One day may be wild rice with mixed vegetables and skinless, boneless chicken breast cutlets, or pasta with mixed veggies and chicken.

© Getty Images Oprah has been looking noticeably slimmer in recent months

Another day, Oprah will eat grilled snapper with eggplant, squash, and one cup of brown rice, or a mixed-lettuce salad tossed with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and topped with grilled shrimp, beets, roasted corn, tomato, roasted pepper, and homemade mango sorbet.

