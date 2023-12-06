Jennifer Lopez showcases incredibly toned legs in maroon leggings and high school jacket as she heads to Tracy Anderson’s gym

Jennifer Lopez, known for her dedication to fitness, was recently spotted at Tracy Anderson's members-only gym in Studio City, where she indulged in a rigorous workout session.

This elite gym, favored by the 54-year-old pop sensation, is known for its hefty $1,500 initiation fee and annual dues, as reported by Town & Country.

The multi-talented star, a graduate of Preston High School in the Bronx, donned a maroon jacket from her alma mater, paired with ombré sparkly leggings and white Prada sneakers.

Embracing a natural look, Jennifer went makeup-free, hiding behind massive sunglasses and sporting her brunette hair in a casual top-bun.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Jennifer Lopez is seen leaving Tracy Anderson's gym

Jennifer, who maintains her fit 5ft5in frame through regular exercise, prefers to start her days with a workout.

She collaborates with renowned trainers like Tracy Anderson and David Kirsch in New York. "I'm always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated," she shared with Us Weekly.

Inside Jennifer's home gym

She believes in the strong connection between physical exercise and mental health, emphasizing the importance of determination and focus in achieving the best version of oneself.

Her gym visit coincided with the announcement by Artists Equity that filming for her film 'Unstoppable' would resume on December 12, seven months after a halt due to the WGA strike.

© BG026/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer wears maroon leggings with her high school jacket

In this film, Jennifer transforms into Judith Robles, the mother of one-legged wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

This marks her first project under the directorial helm of Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg. The star-studded cast includes Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, Michael Peña, and Bobby Cannavale.

© Hollywood To You/Star Max Jennifer showcases toned legs in workout gear

'Unstoppable,' distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, is based on the life of Anthony Robles and the book authored by Austin Murphy.

Jennifer's involvement in this project might be attributed to her fourth husband, two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck, who is producing the film alongside Matt Damon.

Anthony Robles expressed his excitement on Instagram, feeling honored and blessed to have his story told by such renowned filmmakers.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer is frequently seen at Tracey Anderson's elite gym

In addition to her acting pursuits, Jennifer is gearing up for the release of her new single 'Can't Get Enough' on January 10.

The song is a part of her ninth studio album 'This Is Me... Now,' which is also the title of her 'Musical Experience' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 16.

The album, her first since 2014's 'A.K.A.,' features nine songs dedicated to Ben Affleck and reunites Jennifer with director Dave Meyers.

Jennifer's busy schedule also includes her role as the executive producer of 'Good Trouble,' a spin-off of 'The Fosters.'

The show's fifth season is set to resume on January 2 on Freeform.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.