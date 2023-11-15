Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The truth behind Jennifer Lopez's incredible ageless looks and sensational physique at 54

Subscribe

Subscribe

The truth behind Jennifer Lopez's incredible ageless looks and sensational physique at 54

The wife of Ben Affleck is a mom of two

Jennifer Lopez at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 8, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Share this:

Jennifer Lopez, at 54, continues to be a force of nature in the entertainment industry, known for her stunning performances and timeless beauty. 

Behind this remarkable presence is an unwavering commitment to excellence, as revealed by her music director, Kim Burse. 

Kim, who has collaborated with Jennifer for 13 years, has been instrumental in iconic tours like "All I Have" and "It's My Party." 

She has also worked with other luminaries such as Beyoncé, Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Tamara Braxton.

In a recent interview with DailyMail.com, Kim, 55, shed light on the secret behind Jennifer's success and incredible physique. 

Jennifer Lopez wearing a sheer lace dress with some super-glam accessories © Getty
Jennifer looks incredible at 54 years of age

“'It's the whole spectrum. It's personal wellness, physical, like she takes care of it all. She makes sure that she covers everything and she works hard, she really, really does.”

She also confidently stated that the "On The Floor" hitmaker is far from thinking about retirement. "Absolutely not. She's not [retiring]," Kim remarked.

JLo sports her latest collab with JLo looking cosy in her collab with intimissimi
JLo looking cosy in her collab with intimissimi

Jennifer's dedication was particularly evident in her preparation for the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Despite the performance lasting just about six minutes, Jennifer's commitment to perfection was all-encompassing. 

Kim revealed that Jennifer would attend planning meetings at 1:30 in the morning, after long days of filming, to ensure every detail was flawless.

Apart from her rigorous work ethic, Jennifer's approach to personal wellness and beauty plays a significant role in her ageless appearance. 

jennifer lopez home© Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Jennifer reveals her beauty secrets

In a previous video for Vogue magazine, Jennifer disclosed her skincare secrets, which involve using products primarily from her own brand, JLO Beauty.

 Her routine includes daily sunscreen application, thorough cleansing, and prioritizing sleep.

Reflecting on beauty traditions in her family, Jennifer mentioned using olive oil, an inspiration for the Olive Complex in her skincare line. 

She also shared her unique sleep rule to maintain her stunning looks: "Either under 4 or over 7, that's my rule," she said, underscoring the importance of rest in maintaining a youthful appearance.

Jennifer Lopez in pink swimsuit and oversized sunglasses sunbathing© Instagram
Jennifer Lopez showcases her incredible physique

But for Jennifer, true beauty goes beyond physical appearance. She believes that one's internal state of happiness and self-care is key.

 "You can't cover up how you feel on the inside, how you take care of yourself. People see that," Jennifer emphasized.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more