Shirlie Kemp is 'cautious' as she shares showstopping festive décor at her home

It's been a busy few months for Shirlie Kemp. Not only has she been tasked with transforming her home into a winter wonderland, the 61- year-old recently underwent serious surgery.

On Thursday, Roman Kemp's mum shared that she's being careful following her serious operation, chatting away to her followers via the comments section on her Instagram.

Shirlie took to Instagram to post a look at her extremely impressive festive doorway decoration but used the caption to highlight her recent surgery.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp was fretting about falling

"Having had new ligaments in my ankle I’m still cautious about walking carefully, although my ankle is much more secure now but it’s the little dogs that are the hazard," she joked as one of her beloved pets posed in front of her.

In the comments section of the post, a concerned followed commented: "I didn’t think you could have a ligament replacement. This I need to look into. I have a very damaged ligament which I’m told they can no longer do anything for me. I have to live with this pain," to which Shirlie replied: "Try getting a second opinion. I had new ligaments. Sports surgeons."

Other fans related to her pain, commenting: "That fear of falling is horrible," and: "I fell and broke my shoulder seven weeks ago and I’m feeling exactly the same, so cautious when walking."

Shirlie first shared details on her surgery in October, explaining she was having surgery on her ligaments in the hope she's feel safe again when walking.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp had surgery in October

Of her surgery, former dancer Shirlie said: "I recently had to have ligament replacement in my ankle. The main reason being is that I’m hypermobile and it’s so easy to damage your joints and ligaments."

READ: Shirlie Kemp's health warning to son Roman: 'See a doctor

Sharing how her condition impacted her life, Shirlie continued: "I couldn’t get into yoga as I never experienced what a stretch felt like as I was too flexible, but these days it’s taken far more seriously and even linked to having higher anxiety than normal, which makes a lot of sense to me.



"They now advise not to wear high heels, which I stopped doing quite a few years ago because that is how I tore my ligaments. I’m hoping my new ankle will give me a lot more support and I won’t be falling over as much as I did and look forward to having this cast off and a new appreciation of simply feeling safe when I walk."

Aside from her ailment, fans also loved Shirlie's festive decorations, marvelling at the greenery she's draped on her doorway.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp has a keen eye for festive decor

"Beautiful doorway decorations," one wrote, while another added: "Really pretty for Christmas." Watch the video below to see Shirlie and her husband Martin Kemp prep their sprawling abode for the festive season.

Visit HELLO!'s Happiness Hub for optimism-boosting content