Richard Gere's strict vegetarian diet and secret to enduring good health at 74
Richard Gere attends a photocall for 'Franny' at Villa Borghese on December 14, 2015 in Rome, Italy.© Elisabetta A. Villa

Richard Gere's strict vegetarian diet and secret to enduring good health at 74

The Hollywood actor was once voted the 'sexiest man alive'

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
He's the Hollywood heartthrob who stole our hearts in Pretty Woman, tap danced as a glitzy defence lawyer in Chicago and who famously got banned from the Oscars.

At 74, Richard Gere has carved out a lengthy career in the limelight. While he's still landing major roles, the Oh Canada actor continues to mark major milestones in his personal life, too. 

The Philadelphia-born star recently became a father for the third time, welcoming a son, now four, with his third wife Alejandra.

Richard Gere with his sons and wife © Instagram
Richard Gere with his young sons and wife Alejandra

The family are soon to set up a new life for themselves, leaving the United States and relocating to Spain, where Alejandra is from. 

Richard expressed his decision to move to Spain was motivated by a desire to be closer to Alejandra's family and traditions."[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers," Richard told Vanity Fair.

richard gere alejandra silva oh canada cannes film festival premiere 2024© Getty
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the "Oh, Canada" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Despite his age, Richard is showing no signs of slowing down in his career or role as a father. So how does the Hollywood leading man stay so healthy in his 70s?

Richard Gere's extremely healthy lifestyle explained

Richard has aligned himself with the Bhuddist faith since he was in his twenties, where he was a practicing Zen Bhuddist for six years.

Richard Gere has been a Bhuddist since his twenties© Art Zelin
Richard Gere has been a Bhuddist since his twenties

After traveling to Nepal in 1978, the actor went on to meet the 14th Dalai Lama in India and soon after became a practicing Tibetan Buddhist, a religion which includes tantric practices, such as deity yoga and the Six Dharmas of Naropa. 

As part of his beliefs, the father-of-three practices daily meditation - a wellness practice which can promote inner calm, peace and balance that can benefit your emotional well-being and your overall health.

Back in 1996, Richard told USA Today that an hour-long meditation each day helped him “set up motivation” for the day.

Richard is said to follow a vegetarian diet, and is moving to Spain with his wife© Instagram
Richard is said to follow a vegetarian diet, and is moving to Spain with his wife

The Runaway Bride star is said to be strictly vegetarian, and has followed the plant-based diet for many years. 

Studies show that vegetarians tend to have better diet quality than meat-eaters and a higher intake of important nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, vitamin E, and magnesium.

Richard Gere enjoys a milkshake with his son© Instagram
Richard Gere sharing a milkshake with his son

As for his overall approach to health and wellness, Richard appears to have a balanced view on his physical health. 

Speaking to Extra, an American news outlet, he said: "None of us are getting out of here alive, so please stop treating yourself like an after thought. Eat delicious food. Walk in the sunshine. Jump in the ocean. Say the truth that you’re carrying in your heart like hidden treasure. Be silly. Be kind. Be weird.

"There’s no time for anything else."

