Linda Nolan shares home overhaul following 'nasty' fall

Linda Nolan took to Instagram on Thursday to share the changes she's made to her home to help her during her cancer treatment.

Coleen Nolan's sister is currently living with their other sister, Denise, while undergoing treatment for brain cancer and shared that she recently had a "nasty fall" which encouraged her to make changes to Denise's home.

In her Daily Mirror column, Linda revealed she has had a stairlift installed after a "nasty fall backwards down four steps."

© Instagram Linda Nolan shared that she's had a stairlift fitted at home

Writing of how the stairlift has changed her life, she said: "I can now get up and down Denise’s stairs without calling for reinforcements. Last Thursday, when the stairlift arrived, it was genuinely independence day."

Despite the freedom the lift has given her, Linda noted she's not entirely thrilled about the adaptation to her life, emotionally explaining: "No one wants to use a stairlift, it’s another step in the wrong direction," sharing that her sister Bernie, who sadly died in 2013, had one installed in her home too.

Linda went on to write that stairs tire her out now, so despite her misgivings about the stairlift, she knows it was the right decision.

"I want to be able to do all I can for myself, while I can. If a stairlift helps with that, then so be it. It’s not goodbye or farewell just yet, it’s about just getting to the loo without calling for backup."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda and Coleen Nolan are both open with their fans about their health

Fans were happy for Linda, commenting on a jaunty photo of her using her stairlift, writing: "These are such a godsend Linda make things so much easier," and: "I hope you're feeling ok, what an awesome photo! Show them how it’s done girl."

A third added: "Oh Linda you are an inspiration."

Linda's sister Coleen Nolan took a leaf out of her sibling's book, keeping her followers updated with her recent brush with cancer. See her emotional message below.

"A few weeks ago I was diagnosed with pre skin cancer. Nothing major, it is pre-cancerous and I need to treat it but at the moment it's fine," she began, before thanking her fans for their support and sharing how proud she is that her warning encouraged fans to go and get their own skin checked.

"I'm just so proud that you went, because as you know by now, there are things out there to help. The sooner they get it the better."

We're so thankful to both of the Nolan sisters for raising awareness and hope they're both in good spirits.

