Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie's spectacular Christmas home: From festive studio to 'cosy' cottage

Nobody does Christmas quite like the Kemps! Roman Kemp's parents Martin and Shirlie have been slowly debuting their show-stopping festive decorations at their Victorian home, and they could easily rival Santa's Grotto at the North Pole.

From elaborate doorscapes to festive fireplaces and garlands galore, the former Spandau Ballet star and the Pepsi & Shirlie singer have revealed how they've prepared every inch of their gorgeous property for Christmas on their home's dedicated Instagram page, @maisonnumber9.

See inside the couple's main home, their outbuilding known as 'Piglet', and their separate cottage…

Shirlie and Martins's front door © Instagram On 1 December, Shirlie had already transformed their front door, surrounding the modern black entrance with twinkling fairy lights, rogue branches and fern leaves interspersed with oversized purple, orange and gold baubles. A wreath hung underneath the glass panels of the door while a mini Christmas tree with white lights sat at the other end of the hallway inside to greet guests. "I put so much foliage on the frame that you can’t see the fairy lights anymore," confessed Shirlie, but her fans wasted no time praising her design skills, calling the exterior "magical."

Shirlie and Martin's Christmas tree © Instagram While she hasn't yet revealed the finished result, Shirlie did show fans the couple have invested in a large real tree to put up inside their home. The couple were spotted carrying it to their doorstep in a festive video.

Shirlie and Martin's cottage © Instagram As well as their main home, the Kemps also have a cottage with spacious interiors and a similar blend of modern and period features. Shirlie gave fans a tour inside the kitchen after it had been decked out for Christmas, complete with lots of candles lighting up the island unit and a bar trolley stocked full of festive tipples positioned at the end. Three spotlights overhanging the island were dressed with foliage, much like the garland that ran up the white bannister, intertwined with fairy lights. "The cottage is so cosy I can’t wait for guests to arrive at Christmas #cosycottage #christmascottage #peekinside," she captioned the clip.

Shirlie and Martin's studio Even Shirlie's work space is suitably festive! The former Wham! backing singer revealed the bright white rustic decorations inside what appears to be the former pig shed. The office space, known as 'Piglet,' had a fluffy homemade stocking hanging on a white dresser, which featured a bowl of pine cones and a wreath made of dried leaves and twigs.

Shirlie and Martin's outdoor fireplace © Instagram While the couple are still hard at work transforming their garden space, an outdoor dining set with its own fireplace could be on the cards if they want to replicate their former home. Reminiscing about the cosy outdoor feature, she wrote: "I had an outdoor fireplace built in my last house and the nice thing was that it gives you a reason for going outside in all weathers and fun to dress up seasonally. We put a lot of work into making it such a pretty garden." Blue patterned tiles decorated the inside of the white brick fireplace, which had undergone a makeover to include red bells, matching ribbons, foliage and even sparkly strawberry ornaments.

PHOTOS: 8 mind-blowing celebrity Christmas decorations of 2023 so far