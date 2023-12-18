Big Bang star Kate Micucci fights back the tears as she gives major cancer update

Kate Micucci, known for her role as Lucy on the popular CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," recently shared an emotional and uplifting update with her fans: she is now cancer-free.

The 43-year-old actress, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer despite never having smoked, expressed her gratitude and relief in a heartfelt TikTok video.

In the video, Kate conveyed her appreciation for the overwhelming support she received during her ordeal, saying, "I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week. It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it, so thank you."

After pausing briefly to gather herself, Kate happily announced, "I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free!"

© TikTok Kate gives cancer update

She shared that her surgery was successful, and thankfully, no further treatment would be necessary. She credited the early detection of her cancer for her fortunate outcome and expressed her gratitude to her medical team for their excellent care.

Looking forward to the festive season, Kate said, "I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes."

© Instagram Kate shared a candid glimpse into her recovery

She also mentioned her anticipation of spending Christmas with her young son, highlighting the significance of this positive turn in her health journey.

Kate's fans and followers were quick to shower her with love and support in the comments section. One fan expressed, "That's fantastic news! You make the world so much better by being in it."

© TikTok Kate's update

Others echoed similar sentiments, celebrating her recovery and admiring her positivity and zest for life.

Just a week prior to this joyful update, Kate had shared the shocking news of her diagnosis while sitting in a hospital gown.

"Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it's a Sick Tok," before revealing: "I'm in the hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early."

© Getty Kate Micucci and Jake Sinclair

She then confessed: "It's really weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life," admitting it was certainly a "surprise."

In the wake of her surgery, she spoke of her plans to focus on painting during her recovery, sharing a glimpse of her hospital surroundings and a lighthearted moment with her post-surgery meal.

