Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celine Dion fighting hard for 'dream' career comeback, says sister
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Celine Dion fighting hard for 'dream' career comeback, says sister

The My Heart Will Go On singer's health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome is sadly still ongoing

eline Dion heads to Fallon Show in red velvet and silk suit on November 14, 2019 in New York City.
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor
Share this:

Celine Dion has been in fans' thoughts and prayers since it was revealed a year ago this month that she was suffering from a rare disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

As the 55-year-old pop legend continues to lie low at her $1.2 million Las Vegas mansion, looked after by her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson, as well as her sister Linda, her older sibling Claudette has given a fresh update on the It's All Coming Back To Me Now hit-maker's progress.

Singer Celine Dion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in brown dress with off the shoulder oversized detailing© NBC
Celine Dion's sister Claudette has revealed her career comeback is still hanging in the balance

Speaking to Canadian site 7 jours, Claudette – a singer herself – said: "Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation [Fondation Maman Dion, which helps underprivileged children] gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

Celine's sister went on to confirm the star is working hard to fight the rare disease, which causes muscle spasms and makes it impossible to perform.

this screengrab, Celine Dion performs during "One World: Together At Home" presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. © Getty Images
The My Heart Will Go On Singer has been forced to give up performing as she prioritises her health

It seems the goal is still to return to the stage – although in what capacity, Claudette doesn't know.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her: 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'

"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," she said.

Celine Dion smiling and holding pink flowers in 2020 in NYC © Getty
'The goal is to return to the stage', says her sister

Research is still ongoing to try and help Celine, but the rarity of the condition is making progress difficult.

"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people," Claudette concluded.

Claudette, 74, has shared a number of health updates about her sibling in recent months.

Celine Dion with her three sons at Christmas in matching pyjamas© Instagram
Celine is being looked after by her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson

"We're all crossing our fingers, and I'm glad people are concerned," Claudette said during a TV show appearance in Quebec. "She is working hard, and we are confident that we will succeed."

This summer, she revealed their sister Linda had moved into Celine's home to act as a carer for the star.

WATCH: Celine Dion's heartbreaking message to fans as she cancels shows

In October 2021, Celine shocked fans by announcing she would be delaying her Las Vegas shows due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

DISCOVER: Celine Dion's challenging ongoing health battle explained 

In January 2022, she subsequently canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, before cancelling her European dates.

Then in December 2022, Celine explained she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome. The star's career took a further backseat, refraining from public appearances as she focuses on her health.

What is stiff person syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder.

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms.

People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men.

It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia.

The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more