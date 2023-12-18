Celine Dion fighting hard for 'dream' career comeback, says sister

Celine Dion has been in fans' thoughts and prayers since it was revealed a year ago this month that she was suffering from a rare disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

As the 55-year-old pop legend continues to lie low at her $1.2 million Las Vegas mansion, looked after by her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson, as well as her sister Linda, her older sibling Claudette has given a fresh update on the It's All Coming Back To Me Now hit-maker's progress.

© NBC Celine Dion's sister Claudette has revealed her career comeback is still hanging in the balance

Speaking to Canadian site 7 jours, Claudette – a singer herself – said: "Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation [Fondation Maman Dion, which helps underprivileged children] gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

Celine's sister went on to confirm the star is working hard to fight the rare disease, which causes muscle spasms and makes it impossible to perform.

© Getty Images The My Heart Will Go On Singer has been forced to give up performing as she prioritises her health

It seems the goal is still to return to the stage – although in what capacity, Claudette doesn't know.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her: 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'

"It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know," she said.

© Getty 'The goal is to return to the stage', says her sister

Research is still ongoing to try and help Celine, but the rarity of the condition is making progress difficult.

"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it's 1 out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people," Claudette concluded.

Claudette, 74, has shared a number of health updates about her sibling in recent months.

© Instagram Celine is being looked after by her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson

"We're all crossing our fingers, and I'm glad people are concerned," Claudette said during a TV show appearance in Quebec. "She is working hard, and we are confident that we will succeed."

This summer, she revealed their sister Linda had moved into Celine's home to act as a carer for the star.

WATCH: Celine Dion's heartbreaking message to fans as she cancels shows

In October 2021, Celine shocked fans by announcing she would be delaying her Las Vegas shows due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

DISCOVER: Celine Dion's challenging ongoing health battle explained

In January 2022, she subsequently canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, before cancelling her European dates.

Then in December 2022, Celine explained she was suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome. The star's career took a further backseat, refraining from public appearances as she focuses on her health.